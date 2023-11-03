Posted in: Apple, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: apple, godzilla, Monarch, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, preview, trailer

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters BTS Look: Godzilla's Got Its Eye On You

Premiering this month, here's a look behind the scenes of Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Godzilla-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Article Summary Apple TV+ & Legendary Television shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new Godzilla-starring series, 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,' in honor of Godzilla Day.

The series, debuting on November 17th, is executive- produced by Chris Black & Matt Fraction, and includes stars Kurt Russell and Mari Yamamoto.

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' follows the aftermath of Godzilla's battle with the Titans, revealing buried secrets spanning three generations.

The series is part of Legendary Entertainment's "Monsterverse," following the success of 'Godzilla', 'Kong: Skull Island', and other films in the shared universe.

With today being "Godzilla Day," what better time to release a new look at Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Godzilla-starring live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – right? Apparently, the streaming service thought so because we're getting a look inside the series from a number of familiar names – including executive producers Chris Black and Matt Fraction, series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, and more.

With the streaming series set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday, November 17th, with its first two episodes (and dropping weekly on Fridays through January 12th), here's a look at how the streaming series came together (along with the official trailer & series overview for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters):

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) & Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), and with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, the 10-episode series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction, and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment's "Monsterverse" is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture's most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity's greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the "Monsterverse" has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

