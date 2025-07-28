Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: monster, ryan murphy

Monster Season 4: Ella Beatty Reportedly Cast as Lizzie Borden

Ella Beatty has reportedly been cast as Lizzie Borden for the fourth season of Netflix and Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan’s Monster.

At the beginning of July, reports hit that Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, All's Fair, Doctor Odyssey) was looking to follow up the October-debuting, Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal)-starring Monster: The Original Monster with a focus on the case of Lizzie Borden during the fourth season. For those unaware, Borden was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in their home in 1892. Though she would eventually be acquitted of the charges, Borden's name would find a lasting place in pop culture lore (though many wrongfully depict her as a murderer). With the season reportedly eyeing a fall filming start, Deadline Hollywood has some big (and exclusive) casting news to pass along.

Reportedly, Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) has been tapped for the lead role of Lizzie Borden for what would be the next season of Murphy and Ian Brennan's true-crime series. In addition, reports are that Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Beauty) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Monster: The Original Monster) are close to finalizing deals, with Hall expected to portray Borden's stepmother and Krieps expected to be playing a maid. As you can see from their credits, the trio are no strangers to working with Murphy.

In addition to Hunnam, Netflix's Monster: The Original Monster stars Laurie Metcalf (Hacks, The Big Bang Theory) had been tapped to play Ed Gein's mother, August, with Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) set as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) set as Alma Reville – Hitchcock's wife. In addition, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol) and Danielle Campbell (The Waterfront) have reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming third season. Though a premiere date hasn't been released, Murphy has said publically that the season will premiere on Netflix in October.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!