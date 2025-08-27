Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: monster, ryan murphy

Monster: The Ed Gein Story Set for October; Key Art Posters Released

With Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monster Season 3 set for October 3rd, new key art posters spotlighting Charlie Hunnam were released.

Article Summary Monster: The Ed Gein Story premieres October 3rd on Netflix, starring Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein.

The series stars Hunnam along with a star-studded supporting cast, including Laurie Metcalf and Tom Hollander.

The limited series delves into Ed Gein’s gruesome crimes and lasting influence on modern horror and pop culture.

Season 4 may center on Lizzie Borden, with Ella Beatty reportedly set to star as the infamous figure.

Earlier this summer, Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, All's Fair, Doctor Odyssey) clued us in during an interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom for Gov. Newsom's podcast This Is Gavin Newsom that Murphy and Ian Brennan's Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal)-starring Monster: The Ed Gein Story would premiere sometime in October. Netflix made it official earlier today with the release of three posters spotlighting Hunnam as the notorious "godfather of all serial killers," Ed Gein. In addition to Hunnam, Netflix's Monster: The Original Monster stars Laurie Metcalf (Hacks, The Big Bang Theory) as Ed Gein's mother, August, with Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) set as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) set as Alma Reville – Hitchcock's wife.

The streaming series cast also includes Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Idol) as Adeline Watkins, Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Old, Bergman Island) as Ilse Koch, Joey Pollari (American Crime; Love, Simon) as Anthony Perkins, Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless, Perry Mason) as Sheriff Schley, Charlie Hall (Bel-Air, Monsters) as Deputy Worden, Will Brill (The OA, Fellow Travelers) as Tobe Hooper, Mimi Kennedy (Midnight in Paris, In the Loop) as Dr. Mildred Newman, Robin Weigert (Deadwood, Smile) as Enid Watkins, and Lesley Manville (Another Year, Phantom Thread) as Bernice Worden. Here's a look at the three posters that were released, along with the official season overview and some early buzz about a fourth season.

Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm — hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein's perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein's macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn't just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.

Murphy and Brennan's groundbreaking anthology series returns with its third, most harrowing installment yet. Monster: The Ed Gein Story tells the story of how one simple man in Plainfield, Wisconsin, became history's most singular ghoul. He revealed to the world the most horrific truth of all — that monsters aren't born, they're made … by us.

Monster Season 4 Could Focus on Lizzie Borden

At the beginning of July, reports hit that Murphy was looking to focus on the case of Lizzie Borden during the fourth season. For those unaware, Borden was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in their home in 1892. Though she would eventually be acquitted of the charges, Borden's name would find a lasting place in pop culture lore (though many wrongfully depict her as a murderer). With the season reportedly eyeing a fall filming start, Deadline Hollywood had some big (and exclusive) casting news to pass along.

Reportedly, Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) has been tapped for the lead role of Lizzie Borden for what would be the next season of Murphy and Ian Brennan's true-crime series. In addition, reports are that Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Beauty) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Monster: The Original Monster) are close to finalizing deals, with Hall expected to portray Borden's stepmother and Krieps expected to be playing a maid. As you can see from their credits, the trio are no strangers to working with Murphy.

