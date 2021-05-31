Spring Baking Championship Wrapped Up Season 7 Rounds Strong

With the newest iteration of Food Network's seasonal baking competition show having recently ended, it's time to pick up where we left off and spring back into the competition of the Spring Baking Championship. We pick up where we left off with episode 7, "The Spring Cookie Classic". In the pre-heat challenge, the remaining 6 bakers were tasked with making an ice cream and stone fruit dessert using pre-made tubes of cookie dough, inspired by Georgia's classic golf tournament snack, a peach ice cream sugar cookie sandwich. Veruska won, which gave her the advantage in the main "cookie flavor inspired dessert" challenge. Madiha's unfortunate encounter with oatmeal raisin sent her home, but she takes with her happy memories and leaves smiles in her wake.

The next episode's challenges are all about "Spring Pastimes", with the pre-heat being tropical fruit camping skillet desserts, and the main heat challenge assigning each baker to bake cakes that look like their assigned craft. Derek's needlepoint cake was on point, Natalie's lacework was dainty and floral, Keya's patchwork cake pieced together charm and technique, but Veruska's cozy knit masterpiece earned her the top spot. Sadly, Chiantae's crochet cake was knot good enough and sent her packing, leaving the final four to enter the semi-finals.

Semi-finals are all about "Spring Break", which first tasked the bakers with "snack-ifying" a traditional spring break destination dessert. Derek made a Napoleon into a cupcake, Veruska's pavlova donut looked scrumptious, Natalie's tres leches toaster pastry was a sweet love note, but Keya's tiramisu brownie was il più delizioso. In the dessert-scape main heat challenge, Veruska's city spring break-scape wasn't up to snuff, leaving the finale down to Derek, Keya, and Natalie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alex Guarnaschelli's Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting | The Kitchen | Food Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opGSwTHZlG0)

For the grand finale, it was all about spring gardens, complete with birds and bugs. The pre-heat was a sweet spring songbird dessert with a bird feeder twist, which went to Natalie and her bluebird blueberry cheesecake, though Keya's American robin-inspired burfi and Derek's Baltimore oriole inspired peach entremets did seem delicious. The final challenge of this year's Spring Baking Championship was the big one: a bug-inspired double-decker garden cake, complete with a surprise inside and two bugs featured in their cake garden decoration.

And the winner is… Keya and her scrumptious succulent dragonfly and bee cassata cake, making her the total winner of the Spring Baking Championship Season 7 and $25,000! Congratulations to all the contestants, judges, crew, and everyone who made this season just as fun and festive as all the past years, despite being filmed amid the pandemic with extra safety restrictions and adjustments. Kudos to Food Network and everyone who made this happen and congrats again to Keya!

