Posted in: Comics | Tagged: A Place In Space, Cartoon Museum. Piranha, CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, forbidden planet, free comic book day, gosh, london, mcm, Raygin, waterstones

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics For May 2026

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics For May 2026 - Free Comic Book Day, Gosh and Forbidden Planet signings, and MCM London Comic Con

Article Summary Things To Do In London If You Like Comics kicks off with Free Comic Book Day at Gosh, Forbidden Planet and more shops.

Find May 2026 London comics events at Gosh, Forbidden Planet, Waterstones Piccadilly and the Cartoon Museum.

Join signings, launches, workshops and comics meetups across Soho, Islington, Southwark, Bethnal Green and beyond.

End the month with MCM London Comic Con at ExCeL, plus Lee Valley Comic Con and more comics-friendly gatherings.

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for May 2026, bang on time this month. If you are tired of comics in London, you are tired of life! And this month begins with Free Comic Book Day, runs through with the Waterstones Comic Shop Pop Up at Picadilly, with more classes at the London Cartoon Museum, signings at Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet, and MCM London Comic Con at the ExCel to wrap everything up…

Friday, 1st of May

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 2nd of May

Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden. 2-3pm, Garth Ennis, John Higgins and the Action All-Stars celebrate their ACTION 50th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL. 4-5pm Ram V Signing Deicidium: Omens (FCBD 2026 Preview) for Free Comic Book Day

Gosh Comics , Berwick St, Soho.

We'll be trying to reduce in-store congestion by distributing the comics in blind bags of 5, available free with a purchase. We'll have free comic titles from both Free Comic Book Day and Comics Giveaway Day, along with some extra special goodies from some of our publishing pals/ Our kids workshops will give the chance for children aged 6-12 to sit down and draw with a bunch of very talented artists from the industry.

At 10am, we welcome the amazing Josh Hicks, artist of the fantastic Hotelitor and his recent 'Choose Your Own Adventure', YOU VS The Poison Plot.

Up next at 11am will be another icon of British comics, 2000AD hosting a workshop with their artists behind Rex Power, Claude TC and Ramzee.

To round out our kids workshops at 12pm, we will have the legendary Beano comics (who are celebrating 75 years of Dennis the Menace in 2026) hosting a workshop with their artists Emily McGorman-Bruce & Nigel Auchterlounie.

We then have a very exciting signing starting at 1pm with the outstanding writer Kieron Gillen (The Power Fantasy, Die, The Wicked + The Divine, Young Avengers) and acclaimed movie director (and 2000AD writer) Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Meg 2, Free Fire, In the Earth)

, Berwick St, Soho. We'll be trying to reduce in-store congestion by distributing the comics in blind bags of 5, available free with a purchase. We'll have free comic titles from both Free Comic Book Day and Comics Giveaway Day, along with some extra special goodies from some of our publishing pals/ Our kids workshops will give the chance for children aged 6-12 to sit down and draw with a bunch of very talented artists from the industry. At 10am, we welcome the amazing Josh Hicks, artist of the fantastic Hotelitor and his recent 'Choose Your Own Adventure', YOU VS The Poison Plot. Up next at 11am will be another icon of British comics, 2000AD hosting a workshop with their artists behind Rex Power, Claude TC and Ramzee. To round out our kids workshops at 12pm, we will have the legendary Beano comics (who are celebrating 75 years of Dennis the Menace in 2026) hosting a workshop with their artists Emily McGorman-Bruce & Nigel Auchterlounie. We then have a very exciting signing starting at 1pm with the outstanding writer Kieron Gillen (The Power Fantasy, Die, The Wicked + The Divine, Young Avengers) and acclaimed movie director (and 2000AD writer) Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Meg 2, Free Fire, In the Earth) Forbidden Planet Camden – Free Comic Book Day

Piranha Comics Kingston Upon Thames – Free Comic Book Day

Piranha Comics Bromley – Free Comic Book Day

Raygun Comics Richmond – Free Comic Book Day, Prize draw to win Amazing Spider-Man #2 from 1963

Krypton Komics, Walthamstow, Free Comic Book Day

Walthamstow, Free Comic Book Day A Place In Space, Croydon – Free Comic Book Day

Forbidden Planet, Croydon – Free Comic Book Day

Join the "Squid Squad" with comics artist Aoife Dooley – Waterstones Piccadilly Comic Book Shop Event 11am-Noon and 1-2pm

Dive into a wild undersea comics adventure with Aoife Dooley for an interactive workshop inspired by her graphic novel SQUID SQUAD! Dive into a wild undersea comics adventure as part of our Comic Book Pop-up shop and join award‑winning illustrator, author, and comedian Aoife Dooley for an interactive workshop inspired by her zany, action‑packed graphic novel series SQUID SQUAD starring Ollie the vampire squid and Zing the toxin‑squirting sea bunny—two mischievous best friends who just can't help causing chaos in the deep blue sea. Packed with bold, colourful artwork and fast, episodic storytelling, Aoife's books are perfect for getting kids excited about reading—and creating. In this hands‑on session, Aoife will guide young artists through fun drawing exercises, character‑creation challenges, and imaginative world‑building. Aoife brings her own neurodivergent perspective to her work, championing individuality and showcasing quirky characters inspired by real‑life unusual creatures (yes, even vampire squids and sea bunnies!). As the celebrated creator of the bestselling Frankie's World and the hit series Your One Nikita, she has a gift for connecting with readers through humour and heart. Suitable for budding artists aged 5 + years. The book and ticket options includes a copy of Squid Squad (RRP £9.99) or Squid Squad: Shrimpy the Best (RRP £9.99), available for collection at the event.

– Waterstones Piccadilly Comic Book Shop Event 11am-Noon and 1-2pm Dive into a wild undersea comics adventure with Aoife Dooley for an interactive workshop inspired by her graphic novel SQUID SQUAD! Dive into a wild undersea comics adventure as part of our Comic Book Pop-up shop and join award‑winning illustrator, author, and comedian Aoife Dooley for an interactive workshop inspired by her zany, action‑packed graphic novel series SQUID SQUAD starring Ollie the vampire squid and Zing the toxin‑squirting sea bunny—two mischievous best friends who just can't help causing chaos in the deep blue sea. Packed with bold, colourful artwork and fast, episodic storytelling, Aoife's books are perfect for getting kids excited about reading—and creating. In this hands‑on session, Aoife will guide young artists through fun drawing exercises, character‑creation challenges, and imaginative world‑building. Aoife brings her own neurodivergent perspective to her work, championing individuality and showcasing quirky characters inspired by real‑life unusual creatures (yes, even vampire squids and sea bunnies!). As the celebrated creator of the bestselling Frankie's World and the hit series Your One Nikita, she has a gift for connecting with readers through humour and heart. Suitable for budding artists aged 5 + years. The book and ticket options includes a copy of Squid Squad (RRP £9.99) or Squid Squad: Shrimpy the Best (RRP £9.99), available for collection at the event. OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday 4th of May

Join the "Squid Squad" with comics artist Aoife Dooley (ages 5+) Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. Workshop 11.30am – 12.30pm, Signing 12.30pm – 1pm

Dive into a wild undersea comics adventure and join award‑winning illustrator, author, and comedian Aoife Dooley for an interactive workshop inspired by her zany, action‑packed graphic novel series SQUID SQUAD starring Ollie the vampire squid and Zing the toxin‑squirting sea bunny—two mischievous best friends who just can't help causing chaos in the deep blue sea.Packed with bold, colourful artwork and fast, episodic storytelling, Aoife's books are perfect for getting kids excited about reading—and creating. In this hands‑on session, Aoife will guide young artists through fun drawing exercises, character‑creation challenges, and imaginative world‑building. Aoife brings her own neurodivergent perspective to her work, championing individuality and showcasing quirky characters inspired by real‑life unusual creatures (yes, even vampire squids and sea bunnies!). As the celebrated creator of the bestselling Frankie's World and the hit series Your One Nikita, she has a gift for connecting with readers through humour and heart.

Thursday, 7th of May

Noisy Valley: The Art of Protest Launch Party With Myfanwy Tristram , signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm

Protest matters, and never more so than today – and yet our rights around dissent have been eroded in law. Noisy Valley is a beautifully illustrated work of graphic nonfiction exploring the importance of protest, and what it can achieve, through the voices of one vibrant community. In every neighbourhood there are the activists, the ones who raise their voices. Myfanwy Tristram visited the Rhondda Valley in South Wales, inviting local people to recount their memories of the times they'd refused to take things lying down. Noisy Valley is the result: a graphic retelling of protests both past and present. The area is best known for the miners' strikes of the 80s, (and their support from the LGBT movement as documented in the film Pride) but the spirit of dissent runs deeply whenever there is injustice. These stories tell how communities and individuals pushed back on a landfill site that poisoned local streams, a waste processing plant that destroyed an area of natural beauty, sexism in the workplace and the closure of the local hospital. We dip into the historic Aldermaston marches and the Greenham women's peace camp too. Noisy Valley is a testament to protestors who – whatever the political climate – have believed in their power to get things changed.

, signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm Protest matters, and never more so than today – and yet our rights around dissent have been eroded in law. Noisy Valley is a beautifully illustrated work of graphic nonfiction exploring the importance of protest, and what it can achieve, through the voices of one vibrant community. In every neighbourhood there are the activists, the ones who raise their voices. Myfanwy Tristram visited the Rhondda Valley in South Wales, inviting local people to recount their memories of the times they'd refused to take things lying down. Noisy Valley is the result: a graphic retelling of protests both past and present. The area is best known for the miners' strikes of the 80s, (and their support from the LGBT movement as documented in the film Pride) but the spirit of dissent runs deeply whenever there is injustice. These stories tell how communities and individuals pushed back on a landfill site that poisoned local streams, a waste processing plant that destroyed an area of natural beauty, sexism in the workplace and the closure of the local hospital. We dip into the historic Aldermaston marches and the Greenham women's peace camp too. Noisy Valley is a testament to protestors who – whatever the political climate – have believed in their power to get things changed. Troopers , Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go

In Conversation with Joel Meadows – Waterstones, Finchley Road, 6.30-8.30pm

Listen to Joel Meadows discuss his brand new book Sherlock Holmes and The Empire Builders, a unique sci-fi steampunk take on Holmes in graphic novel format. Joel Meadows is a writer and journalist who has covered the fields of comics, film, TV, genre and illustration for over three decades now. As editor-in-chief of the UK's pre-eminent print magazine and website Tripwire for many years and as a freelance journalist for publications like Empire, SFX, Creative Bloq and others, he has interviewed every major mover and shaker in the worlds of comics and genre like Matt (The Simpsons) Groening, Frank Miller (The Dark Knight Returns), Alan (Watchmen, V For Vendetta) Moore and Guillermo del Toro (Oscar winning director, Pinocchio, The Shape of Water) to name just a few. Since 2020, Meadows has co-created and written award-winning graphic novel series Sherlock Holmes and The Empire Builders with artist Andy Bennett, a series that has included exclusive covers from the likes of veteran comics creator Walt Simonson (Thor, Manhunter), Batman and Conan artist Dan Panosian, Batman: The Last Halloween artist Mark Chiarello and others. 2026 sees his first prose novella, Sherlock Holmes and The Empire Builders: Down and Out In London.

Friday, 8th of May

'Tis Thee, Not Me Launch Party With Clarice Tudor , signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm

An acerbic, savagely funny illustrated guide to the pitfalls of dating, in medieval and modern times, by viral sensation Clarice Tudor. Hast thou ever been ghosted by a suitor? Courted a king only to find he was a jester? Suffered the malady known as "the ick"? If so, this tome is for thee. Inspired by artist Clarice Tudor's viral illustrated post, "The Fart," 'Tis Thee, Not Me is a fresh look at evergreen topics: love, dating, and relationships, illustrated in a medieval, intricately decorated style. As wise as they are witty, the comics in 'Tis Thee, Not Me tackle: Dating horror stories such as: "The Fart That Ended Mine Own Situationship" and "The Merkin", Relationship advice that ranges from fairly good to truly terrible "(The Dos and Don'ts of Revenge" and "The 8 Stages of E-Stalking Your Ex's Ex"), A retelling of Rapunzel, featuring the array of suitors one would face today. And more. Hilarious and relatable to all singletons of the realm, this medieval guide to modern dating is sure to turn thine frown upsidedown. We'll also have an exclusive signed bookplate to accompany all sales of the new book,

, signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm An acerbic, savagely funny illustrated guide to the pitfalls of dating, in medieval and modern times, by viral sensation Clarice Tudor. Hast thou ever been ghosted by a suitor? Courted a king only to find he was a jester? Suffered the malady known as "the ick"? If so, this tome is for thee. Inspired by artist Clarice Tudor's viral illustrated post, "The Fart," 'Tis Thee, Not Me is a fresh look at evergreen topics: love, dating, and relationships, illustrated in a medieval, intricately decorated style. As wise as they are witty, the comics in 'Tis Thee, Not Me tackle: Dating horror stories such as: "The Fart That Ended Mine Own Situationship" and "The Merkin", Relationship advice that ranges from fairly good to truly terrible "(The Dos and Don'ts of Revenge" and "The 8 Stages of E-Stalking Your Ex's Ex"), A retelling of Rapunzel, featuring the array of suitors one would face today. And more. Hilarious and relatable to all singletons of the realm, this medieval guide to modern dating is sure to turn thine frown upsidedown. We'll also have an exclusive signed bookplate to accompany all sales of the new book, Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 9th of May

Drop-In: Discover Riff Reality: An interactive comic universe! FREE with Entry , Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

Riff Reality™ is an interactive comic universe designed and developed by Greg Donert – where music is the ultimate power! A neon sci-fi adventure influenced by: 90s music culture, Stranger Things and Dragonball.

Watch the comic and prints come to life in your hands, with animations and music using a Free Augmented Reality app he developed.Greg is an illustrator and comic creator based near London. He has worked in the creative industry for 15 years. His style is influenced by his childhood, growing up with 80s anime and 90s music. He uses these influences to create vibrant neon art, which is brought to life with animation and music using augmented reality.

, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho Riff Reality™ is an interactive comic universe designed and developed by Greg Donert – where music is the ultimate power! A neon sci-fi adventure influenced by: 90s music culture, Stranger Things and Dragonball. Watch the comic and prints come to life in your hands, with animations and music using a Free Augmented Reality app he developed.Greg is an illustrator and comic creator based near London. He has worked in the creative industry for 15 years. His style is influenced by his childhood, growing up with 80s anime and 90s music. He uses these influences to create vibrant neon art, which is brought to life with animation and music using augmented reality. OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture , The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm "If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all." The Edge of The Woods Reading and Drawalong with Mikey Please – Waterstones Piccadilly Comic Book Shop, 3pm.

Join Mikey Please for a Café at The Edge of The Woods reading & drawalong with a sneak peak at the new books in the Rene and Glumfoot series

To celebrate the Comic Book Pop-up shop at Waterstones Piccadilly you are invited join Mikey Please for a Café at The Edge of The Woods reading and drawalong, with a sneak peak at the new books in the Rene and Glumfoot series. Suitable for ages 7+ Please note: the book and ticket options include a copy of Café at The Edge of The Woods (RRP £7.99), available for collection at the event.

Wednesday, 13th of May

Reads – Arcana: The Lost Heirs by Sam Prentice-Jones, monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm

Once a month on a Wednesday evening, the shop closes its doors and welcomes the reading group in for an evening discussion of one of our favourite comic books. Reads is free to attend and welcome to all! You simply need to turn up on the night. The reading group are a friendly bunch and always welcome new members. With the second volume releasing later this year, this is a perfect time to check out this series!

Thursday, 14th of May

Joe Palmer Signing Destination Kill #1, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5,30-6.30pm

We are happy to announce that Joe Palmer will be signing copies of Destination Kill #1 at the Forbidden Planet London Megastore

Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5,30-6.30pm We are happy to announce that Joe Palmer will be signing copies of Destination Kill #1 at the Forbidden Planet London Megastore Could Try Harder Launch Party With Eliza Fricker, signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm

We're delighted to welcome Eliza Fricker to the shop to celebrate the release of their new graphic memoir, Could Try Harder: An illustrated journey through an undiagnosed autistic adolescence. You just need to stay calm. You should be able to manage. You should have grown out of that by now. You could try harder. Eliza Fricker spent her adolescence being told all of these things, until her autism diagnosis as an adult revealed why she may not have met the expectations of others so easily. Equally, the world didn't seem to live up to the expectations she had of it. Following on from her earlier book Thumbsucker, this graphic memoir narrates the complexities of Eliza's teenage years through to the beginnings of adult relationships; exploring the key stages of life from secondary school to college and then work. It was only as an adult that Eliza heard autism being talked about and wondered about getting diagnosed. She met others who identified as neurodivergent. They shared similar stories and struggles, and so, with her own eventual diagnosis, she started to process her experiences and write about it. And while diagnosis doesn't bring all the answers, it has allowed her to look back on her younger self with a bit more understanding and compassion – something she now wishes for others. As more young people explore their neurodivergence, this book will encourage readers to take an empathetic look back at their experiences and honour the identity they have created for themselves, in response to their problematic experiences.

signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm We're delighted to welcome Eliza Fricker to the shop to celebrate the release of their new graphic memoir, Could Try Harder: An illustrated journey through an undiagnosed autistic adolescence. You just need to stay calm. You should be able to manage. You should have grown out of that by now. You could try harder. Eliza Fricker spent her adolescence being told all of these things, until her autism diagnosis as an adult revealed why she may not have met the expectations of others so easily. Equally, the world didn't seem to live up to the expectations she had of it. Following on from her earlier book Thumbsucker, this graphic memoir narrates the complexities of Eliza's teenage years through to the beginnings of adult relationships; exploring the key stages of life from secondary school to college and then work. It was only as an adult that Eliza heard autism being talked about and wondered about getting diagnosed. She met others who identified as neurodivergent. They shared similar stories and struggles, and so, with her own eventual diagnosis, she started to process her experiences and write about it. And while diagnosis doesn't bring all the answers, it has allowed her to look back on her younger self with a bit more understanding and compassion – something she now wishes for others. As more young people explore their neurodivergence, this book will encourage readers to take an empathetic look back at their experiences and honour the identity they have created for themselves, in response to their problematic experiences. MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing Q2, Proposition Studios – Studio 110, Bethnal Green – 6-8.30pm

Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan brings you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. So come along and get involved, we look forward to welcoming you! MarkMakerz are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds.

Friday, 15th of May

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 16th of May

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday 17th of May

Rune Comic Book Workshop with Carlos Sánchez – Waterstones Piccadilly Comic Book Shop Event 12.30-1.30pm and 3.30-4.30pm

Join Carlos Sánchez in this workshop to find your superpower and create magical characters.

To celebrate the Comic Book Pop-up shop at Waterstones Piccadilly you are invited to join Carlos Sánchez in this workshop to find your superpower and create magical characters. Looking at how we take our own lives as inspiration, you will learn how to draw and invent wonderful new characters through quick, fun, and creative tasks. Plus, get the chance to ask Carlos anything about illustration or the wonderful world of Rune. This guide to the character-building process will be perfect for all young future comic/graphic novel artists! Suitable for budding artists aged 8 + years The book and ticket options includes a copy of Rune: The Tale of a Thousand Faces (RRP £10.99) or Rune: The Tale of the Obsidian Maze (RRP £10.99), available for collection at the event.

Tuesday, 19th of May

Fred the (Very Demanding) Deer Launch Party With Pépé Smit, signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm

Fred the (Very Demanding) Deer: In this unique and hilarious picture book, Fred the Deer throws a series of tantrums with his illustrator, and ends up getting most of what he wants! Fred the deer loves living in the forest. Or does he? No, he says he does not! He is bored, and wants to visit the town! Once there, he sees everyone else has shoes – so why can't he have shoes? Everyone else seems to be eating chips, but he needs hands to eat chips… really, Fred? Read on to see if Pepe will give in and give him hands, and how the story will end up!

Friday, 22nd of May

MCM London Comic Con , ExCeL Centre, Docklands

MCM is back at ExCeL London this May for another 3-day celebration of all things gaming, anime and pop culture, with comics guests includingAlan Quah, Anand RK, Andrew Lee Griffith, Babs Tarr, Becky Cloonan, Bjorn Barends, Carola Borelli, Caspar Wijngaard, Christian Ward, David López, Declan Shalvey, Eren Angiolini, Gustaffo Vargas, Humberto Ramos Art, Jacob Phillips, Jock, Joe Kelly, John J. Pearson, Joëlle Jones, Kevin Eastman, Lee Garbett, Marc Laming, Martin Simmonds, Michael W. Conrad, Pepe Larraz, Rachael Smith, Simon Birks, Steve Tanner, Tula Lotay

, ExCeL Centre, Docklands MCM is back at ExCeL London this May for another 3-day celebration of all things gaming, anime and pop culture, with comics guests Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 23rd of May

MCM London Comic Con, ExCeL Centre, Docklands

MCM is back at ExCeL London this May for another 3-day celebration of all things gaming, anime and pop culture, with comics guests including Alan Quah, Anand RK, Andrew Lee Griffith, Babs Tarr, Becky Cloonan, Bjorn Barends, Carola Borelli, Caspar Wijngaard, Christian Ward, David López, Declan Shalvey, Eren Angiolini, Gustaffo Vargas, Humberto Ramos Art, Jacob Phillips, Jock, Joe Kelly, John J. Pearson, Joëlle Jones, Kevin Eastman, Lee Garbett, Marc Laming, Martin Simmonds, Michael W. Conrad, Pepe Larraz, Rachael Smith, Simon Birks, Steve Tanner, Tula Lotay

Pablo and Splash Comic Book Workshop with Sheena Dempsey – Piccadilly, Waterstones Piccadilly Comic Book Shop 11am-Noon, 1-2pm.

To celebrate the opening of our Comic Book Pop-up shop, you're invited to join Sheena Dempsey, bringing her time-travelling penguins to life

To celebrate the Comic Book Pop-up shop at Waterstones Piccadilly you are invited to step back in time with bestselling author and illustrator Sheena Dempsey as she brings her time-travelling penguins to life in a riotously fun, interactive event. Join best friends Pablo and Splash as they travel through time; together, the penguin pals visit the age of the dinosaurs, slide through the ice age, and take on gladiators in Ancient Rome! In this interactive session, Sheena will read from her books, draw live, and show children how she turns wild ideas into brilliant stories. A joyful celebration of reading, creativity, and imagination! Suitable for ages 6+. Please note: the book and ticket options include a copy of Pablo and Splash: Roman Holiday (RRP £8.99), available for collection at the event.

– Piccadilly, Waterstones Piccadilly Comic Book Shop 11am-Noon, 1-2pm. To celebrate the opening of our Comic Book Pop-up shop, you're invited to join Sheena Dempsey, bringing her time-travelling penguins to life To celebrate the Comic Book Pop-up shop at Waterstones Piccadilly you are invited to step back in time with bestselling author and illustrator Sheena Dempsey as she brings her time-travelling penguins to life in a riotously fun, interactive event. Join best friends Pablo and Splash as they travel through time; together, the penguin pals visit the age of the dinosaurs, slide through the ice age, and take on gladiators in Ancient Rome! In this interactive session, Sheena will read from her books, draw live, and show children how she turns wild ideas into brilliant stories. A joyful celebration of reading, creativity, and imagination! Suitable for ages 6+. Please note: the book and ticket options include a copy of Pablo and Splash: Roman Holiday (RRP £8.99), available for collection at the event. OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture , The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm "If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all." London Comic Con After Party, Alaska Waterloo, 8pm-1am

Non-stop Anime & K-Pop anthems, Live DJ sets bringing pure vibes all night, A vibrant crowd of fans, cosplayers & creators, Prizes for best dressed – come in your favourite look and stand out Cosplay is highly encouraged – go all out, be bold, and own the night.

Sunday, 24th of May

MCM London Comic Con, ExCeL Centre, Docklands

MCM is back at ExCeL London this May for another 3-day celebration of all things gaming, anime and pop culture with comics guests including Alan Quah, Anand RK, Andrew Lee Griffith, Babs Tarr, Becky Cloonan, Bjorn Barends, Carola Borelli, Caspar Wijngaard, Christian Ward, David López, Declan Shalvey, Eren Angiolini, Gustaffo Vargas, Humberto Ramos Art, Jacob Phillips, Jock, Joe Kelly, John J. Pearson, Joëlle Jones, Kevin Eastman, Lee Garbett, Marc Laming, Martin Simmonds, Michael W. Conrad, Pepe Larraz, Rachael Smith, Simon Birks, Steve Tanner, Tula Lotay

Monday, 25th of May

Star Kitties Workshops with Laura Ellen Anderson – Waterstones Piccadilly Comic Book Shop, 11am-Noon, 1-2pm

Join award-winning creator Laura Ellen Anderson (Rainbow Grey, Amelia Fang and Marnie Midnight) to make your very own mini-kitty-zine based on her brand-new series, Star Kitties. Meet an extraordinary cast of new characters including Tabitha Flair and her a-paw-able feline friends – what adventures will you create for them in the wonderful world of Whiskery Paw? A workshop PUURRRfect for ages 6+ Please note: the book and ticket options include a copy of Star Kitties (RRP £7.99), available for collection at the event.

Tuesday, 26th of May

Workshop- Journey Through DoodleLand: A Mr Doodle Draw-Along , Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11 am-12:30 pm, and 2 pm-3:30 pm, aimed at children aged 7 and up.

To celebrate the release of his colouring book DoodleLand, we're hosting this very exciting workshop with Mr Doodle! Welcome to the world of DoodleLand! In this creative and quirky colouring book, you will have a chance to see into the mind of everyone's favourite doodle artist. From the Marshmallow Mountains to the Sludgy Sewers, artists will find intricate and exciting worlds to bring to life with colour. During the workshop, Mr Doodle will discuss his artistic influences, take part in a Q&A, and demonstrate a live "draw along," offering a unique real-time glimpse into his extraordinary imagination. Materials will be provided and participants will come out of the session with their own doodles.

, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11 am-12:30 pm, and 2 pm-3:30 pm, aimed at children aged 7 and up. To celebrate the release of his colouring book DoodleLand, we're hosting this very exciting workshop with Mr Doodle! Welcome to the world of DoodleLand! In this creative and quirky colouring book, you will have a chance to see into the mind of everyone's favourite doodle artist. From the Marshmallow Mountains to the Sludgy Sewers, artists will find intricate and exciting worlds to bring to life with colour. During the workshop, Mr Doodle will discuss his artistic influences, take part in a Q&A, and demonstrate a live "draw along," offering a unique real-time glimpse into his extraordinary imagination. Materials will be provided and participants will come out of the session with their own doodles. Comic Book Workshop with Jack Noel – Piccadilly, Waterstones Piccadilly Comic Book Shop 11a,-Noon and 1-2pm

Join award-winning author and illustrator Jack Noel as he brings his hilarious new graphic novel series DADBOT to life! What do you get when you mix workaholic parents, a car boot sale and a mad scientist together? DADBOT, that's who! With super-strength, hot chocolate on tap and a printer for a butt, DADBOT might be the most exciting thing Josh and Daisy discover – and he only cost £3! To celebrate the opening of our Comic Book Pop-up shop, join award-winning author and illustrator Jack Noel as he brings his hilarious new graphic novel series DADBOT to life! DADBOT is packed with robots, puns, and dastardly dad-napping – ideal for fans of BUNNY VS MONKEY and CAT KID! Jack's events are full of fun and creativity! He'll share the secrets behind making graphic novels in his trademark entertaining style, guaranteed to get everyone giggling. Plus, kids can take part in an exciting draw-a-long, creating their very own robot. Suitable for budding artists aged 6 + years The book and ticket options includes a copy of Dadbot (RRP £8.99) or Dadbot: Rise of the Badbots! (RRP £8.99) available for collection at the event.

Wednesday, 27th of May

Comica Social Club, new venue, The Lion and Unicorn pub inside Waterloo Station, 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends.

new venue, The Lion and Unicorn pub inside Waterloo Station, 6pm onwards "Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends. Workshop- Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11-12:30pm

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11-12:30pm Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience. Workshop – Superheroes, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2pm-3.30pm

Superheroes are going from strength to super-strength. Learn how to draw some favourite superheroes and create a brand new one of your own. Then we'll showcase your character on a Marvel-style front cover.

Thursday, 28th of May

Timmy Heague Signing Lost Fantasy #9 & #10 , Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5.30-6.30pm

Timmy Heague will be signing copies of Lost Fantasy #9 (2nd Printing) & #10

, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5.30-6.30pm Timmy Heague will be signing copies of Lost Fantasy #9 (2nd Printing) & #10 Workshop – Mythical Manga , Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork.

, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork. Workshop – Manga , Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork.

, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork. MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing Q2 , Proposition Studios – Studio 110, Bethnal Green – 6-8.30pm

Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan brings you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. So come along and get involved, we look forward to welcoming you! MarkMakerz are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds.

, Proposition Studios – Studio 110, Bethnal Green – 6-8.30pm Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan brings you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. So come along and get involved, we look forward to welcoming you! MarkMakerz are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds. Beano: Betty and the Yeti – Waterstones Piccadilly Comic Book Shop 11am-Noon, 1-2pm.

Join Hugh Raine for an interactive, fun event where there will be live drawing galore and you'll learn the secrets of comic book creation. To celebrate the opening of our Comic Book Pop-up shop you are invited to join Hugh Raine for an interactive, fun event where there will be live drawing galore and you'll learn the secrets of comic book creation, including Beano's iconic Betty and the Yeti, take part in a Yeti drawalong, and have the chance to create a comic strip! Hugh will be signing copies of his brand-new book Betty and the Yeti: Disasters of Disguise. Suitable for budding artists aged 7 + years. The book and ticket option includes a copy of Betty and the Yeti: Disasters of Disguise (RRP £9.99), available for collection at the event.

Friday, 29th of May

Comic and Manga Creators Group London , 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington "If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry." Workshop – Caricatures – Fun with Faces , Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize!

, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize! Workshop-Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Saturday, 30th of May

The Book of Murmurs Signing With Candice Purwin, signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm

Candice has even drawn us some exclusive sketchcards to accompany all sales of the book, which are honestly out of this world! They'll be in very limited supply so grab them while you can. Here's what the publisher Fantagraphics say about the book: In this fantasy adventure, a young girl must brave a magical world of strange creatures and shivering landscapes to find her slain parents and defeat a monster who feeds off fear. When tragedy strikes her household and her book of spells is stolen, Little Moon is spirited away to the strange, shimmering world of The Fault. In this land rich in lore and crackling with magic, she must find allies, discover her true name, and channel the stories of her matrilineal line to battle the fearsome Shenk. A fantastical tale crafted as supple and strong as spider silk, Candice Purwin's graphic novel weaves together powerful themes of grief, friendship and identity. The Book of Murmurs takes you on a journey through what it is to be lost, and what it means to be found.

signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm Candice has even drawn us some exclusive sketchcards to accompany all sales of the book, which are honestly out of this world! They'll be in very limited supply so grab them while you can. Here's what the publisher Fantagraphics say about the book: In this fantasy adventure, a young girl must brave a magical world of strange creatures and shivering landscapes to find her slain parents and defeat a monster who feeds off fear. When tragedy strikes her household and her book of spells is stolen, Little Moon is spirited away to the strange, shimmering world of The Fault. In this land rich in lore and crackling with magic, she must find allies, discover her true name, and channel the stories of her matrilineal line to battle the fearsome Shenk. A fantastical tale crafted as supple and strong as spider silk, Candice Purwin's graphic novel weaves together powerful themes of grief, friendship and identity. The Book of Murmurs takes you on a journey through what it is to be lost, and what it means to be found. OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture , The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm "If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all." Far-out fun workshops with Olaf Falafel, Waterstones Piccadilly Comic Book Shop, 11am-Noon, 1-2pm

Join award-winning comedian, author and illustrator Olaf Falafel for a fun, interactive workshop inspired by his new graphic novel series. To celebrate the Comic Book Pop-up shop at Waterstones Piccadilly you are invited to join award-winning comedian, author and illustrator Olaf Falafel for a fun, interactive workshop inspired by his new graphic novel series The Far-Out Five. He will be telling jokes, sharing tips on creating funny comics and guiding children through drawing one of his wonderfully weird characters. Warning this event will contain art, farts and bum-faced woodlice! Suitable for ages 7+ Please note: the book and ticket options include a copy of The Far-Out Five: Snot Jelly Island (RRP £9.99), available for collection at the event.

Sunday, 31st of May

Lee Valley Comic Con, 61 Meridian Way, N9

A great day out for toy collecters, Pokemon fans , cosplayers and the whole family, over 220 stalls

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Future Was Then, Cartoon Museum, Noho, 4th October to the 16th of May 2o26

The Future Was Then features over 80 pages of original comic art alongside other items that tell stories about the future of the human race from 1990 to 4000 AD. The exhibition includes original work from iconic futuristic worlds such as Tank Girl, Judge Dredd, Black Mirror, Buck Rogers and Thunderbirds, and original artwork by legendary artists such as Jamie Hewlett, Frank Bellamy and Sydney Jordan. Science fiction and dystopian comics give us possible visions of Earth's future, imagining what may be in store for humanity. Will hope triumph, with space rangers taking to the cosmos to explore new worlds? Or will fear set in, with futuristic authoritarian regimes taking hold?

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