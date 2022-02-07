Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Offers Viewers A "Who's Who" Rundown

Before we said goodbye to 2021 and hello to a new year, executive producer Laurence Fishburne's checked in from a recording session for The Disney Channel & Disney+ animated Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur to offer viewers a quick preview of what they can expect from the animated adventure before it hits screens in Summer 2022. Now, we're getting a closer look at Diamond White's Lunella Lafayette aka Moon Girl, her Devil Dinosaur, and more in the following key art that was released earlier today as well as some important intel you'll need to know before the series debuts. "I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey, and The Beyonder," Fishburne said in a statement. "We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations." Now here's a look at who's who:

Moon Girl (Diamond White): Described as one of the smartest people in the Marvel universe (which as we know is really saying a lot), 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette protects her beloved Lower East Side community as the roller-skating, gadget-wielding superhero known as Moon Girl.

Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore): Devil Dinosaur is like a 10-ton dog: he's playful, fiercely loyal, and utterly driven by his appetite. As Moon Girl's partner (and family), he contributes muscle, teeth, claws, cunning, and an excellent sniffer.

Adria (Sasheer Zamata): Lunella's mom, Adria, is a social activist and musician who serves as the DJ at Roll With It, the family-owned roller-skating rink.

James Jr. (Jermaine Fowler): Lunella's dad, James Jr., is an optimistic and unconventional businessman. He and his family run Roll With It, the last roller-skating rink in New York City. "Roll with it" also happens to be James' personal credo, as he always looks on the bright side of life.

Casey (Libe Barer): A 13-year-old Puerto Rican-Jewish powerhouse, Casey is Moon Girl's manager and best friend. Her mission is to make Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur the most beloved superheroes around.

Mimi (Alfre Woodard): Lunella's grandmother, Mimi, is the family's rock. She suffers no fools and guides all – particularly Lunella – with gentle reminders and advice. But act foolishly or get on her bad side and she'll set you straight with one of her patented zingers.

Pops (Gary Anthony Williams): Pops is Lunella's cool grandpa and the proud owner of Roll With It. He is a clever tinkerer and meticulous craftsman, constructing custom skates and reviving old pairs until they're better than new.

The Beyonder (Laurence Fishburne): The Beyonder is a curious, mischievous, mercurial being. He's a comedically impish and self-centered trickster. While the all-knowing, all-powerful Beyonder is brilliant when it comes to the makeup of matter and the universe, he is clueless about humans.

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the highly-anticipated series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible). Created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder, and artist Natacha Bustos, the character premiered in the 2015 Marvel Comics comic book Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1.