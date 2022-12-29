Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Preview: Time for a Training Montage!

It's been nearly three months since we last checked in on how things were going with The Disney Channel, Disney+ & executive producer Laurence Fishburne's upcoming Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Thankfully, we had some good news to share as the highly-anticipated animated series was renewed for a second season (months before the series premieres). Now, we're getting another look at the Diamond White (Lunella aka Moon Girl)-starring series via social media with a preview clip demonstrating how the duo plans on becoming a well-oiled superhero team.

So if you're in the mood for a preview that combines a superhero training montage with some amazing animation, check out the following meta/social media-crashing clip from Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl); Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster. Now here's a look at the opening theme to the animated series, "Moon Girl Magic," written & produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by White:

What Else We Know About Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur…

Fans can look forward to a line-up of guest voices that includes Alison Brie ("GLOW"), Andy Cohen ("Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's "Hamilton"), Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Hudson ("Respect"), Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") and Wesley Snipes ("Blade" trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi ("The Mandalorian"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts"), Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor"), Indya Moore ("Pose"), and Craig Robinson ("The Office").

Additional guest cast for the series includes Gideon Adlon ("Pacific Rim: The Black"), Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"), Anna Akana ("Youth & Consequences"), Ian Alexander ("The OA"), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight"), Wilson Cruz ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions"), Luis Guzmán ("How to Make It in America"), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton ("Marvel's Spider-Man"), June Diane Raphael ("Grace and Frankie"), Paul Scheer ("The League"), and Tajinae Turner ("Meet the Voxels").

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's "black-ish" and "mixed-ish," Freeform's "grown-ish") and Steve Loter (Disney's "Kim Possible"). Rodney Clouden ("Futurama") is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ("The Pirate Fairy") and Jeffrey M. Howard ("Planes") are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ("Elena of Avalor") is the producer.