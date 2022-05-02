Moon Knight Season Finale Trailer: Marc Spector Needs to Finish This

Well, that was definitely a way to end the penultimate episode of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX"), Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird) & May Calamawy (Ramy)-starring Moon Knight. You have tense moments… you have nail-biting cliffhangers… and then there are "situations" like the one Isaac's Steven Grant has found himself in (yes, we're still staying vague for the "last-minuters"). Now with less than 48-hours to go until the Mohamed Diab-directed finale hits streaming screens (story by Danielle Iman & Jeremy Slater, with teleplay from Slater, Peter Cameron & Sabir Pirzada), the streaming series and mega-studio have released an extended trailer for the series/season-ender that retraces Steven's steps while also previewing the endgame still to come.

So for a look back over the past five episodes for a better sense of what's to come (and possibly a clue or two you might've missed along the way), here's the season finale trailer for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Moon Knight:

And now, the original official trailer for the limited series followed by profiles of Marc Spector & Steven Grant and more:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy is the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and executive producer alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.