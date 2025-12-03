Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Mosquito

Mosquito: Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Edgar-Jones to Lead New Hulu Series

Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star in Mosquito, a Hulu original series from Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara.

Article Summary Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in Mosquito, a new Hulu series from Tony McNamara.

Mosquito delivers dark, absurdist comedy as secrets unravel in a young marriage plagued by a mosquito.

The show is Tony McNamara’s follow-up to The Great, reuniting him with Hoult for another Hulu original.

Mosquito has a six-episode order, streams on Hulu and Disney+, and filming is set to begin in 2026.

Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones, two of the top British actors of their generation, are set to star in Mosquito, a Hulu original series from Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara, his second series for the streamer after the hysterically funny take on Russian history, The Great. Mosquito has received a six-episode straight-to-series order and will stream internationally on Disney+ and in the U.S. on Hulu.

Mosquito brings back the dark, absurdist humor of The Great — as well as McNamara's Oscar-nominated feature film work — only set in the present day this time, exploring the next stage in a young couple's relationship, which Normal People fans wished to see Marianne (Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) embark on. No, it's not a sequel to Normal People. For one thing, it's a lot funnier. The series centers on Kate (Edgar-Jones) and Ed (Hoult), a recently married couple whose secrets begin to reveal as daily life chips away at the personas they present… all started by an intrusive mosquito.

Mosquito is described as a sardonic look at a young couple's relationship. McNamara created, and Hoult starred in the comedy-drama The Great, which ran for three seasons, while Edgar-Jones starred in the limited series Normal People. Both shows were hits with viewers and critics, earning Golden Globe acting nominations for Hoult and Edgar-Jones, as well as Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy for McNamara. Hoult and McNamara, along with female lead Elle Fanning, all earned Emmy nominations for their work on The Great before its cancellation. Mosquito is sounding promising indeed.

20th Television, Piggy Ate Roast Beef Productions, and Hustle & Punch produce mosquito. McNamara executive produces with Hoult, Edgar-Jones, Marian Macgowan, former ABC Signature president-turned-producer Tracy Underwood as part of her 20th TV overall deal, and Daniel Pipski. The series was commissioned for Disney+ by Lee Mason, Executive Director of Disney EMEA. Filming is set to begin in 2026.

"I'm thrilled and excited to work with and team up two of the best actors around," said Mosquito writer and executive producer McNamara. "I can't wait to go make absurd comedy with them." "Tony is one of the most talented writers working in film and television today, with a legacy of incredible success at Disney," Eric Schrier, President of Disney Television Studios and Global Original Television Strategy at The Walt Disney Co., and Andela Jain, said in a joint statement.

