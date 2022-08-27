Motherland: Fort Salem Finale "Revolution Part 2": First & Last Song

Well, the series finale of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, "Revolution Part 2", has arrived, and with it the ending of a very lovely journey. Motherland has been a show that continuously touches on subjects of importance unapologetically. It constantly stands behind feminism and diversity and properly represents minorities and LGBTQIA+ characters without falling into clichés or stereotyping. The world and characters will be greatly missed… until a spin-off show is revealed, right? Insert crossing of fingers.

While I had some issues with pacing throughout this season and some issues with things landing so nicely as some sort of Deus Ex Machina, I must admit it still kept me on my toes, watching and hoping for things to turn in favor of our favorite witchy unit. Our unit fought brilliantly and right when things seemed to be getting better: Fort Salem has fallen… to the Camarilla, and with no possibility of having Gerard Butler come to save them. Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), and Tally (Jessica Sutton) decide to go back and fight, one last hurrah— not before Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) expresses her pride at seeing her babies fully grown kickass witches.

In the midst of the Camarilla taking over, Alban (Bob Frazer) and Silver (Victor Webster) have kept Izadora (Emilie Leclerc) as their maid while addressing the nation. After being saved by Anacostia, Sterling (Luc Roderique) makes it and hands vapor Penelope (Mellany Barros) to Izadora, who feeds it to Alban. Penelope then takes the form and confronts her dad, also killing him in the process and ending this once and for all. Not without the loss of the great Anacostia along the way. While I love the fact that things were left open-ended, I am fascinated that the whole ordeal happened in front of the cameras while Silver spoke. Also, what happened to Alban's sister?

Alder (Lyne Renee) makes it to Africa to discover that the voice she was looking for all along was Bellweather: Abigail. Who joins in on the song with the other witches to save the world, the Mycelium/Mother, and Raelle. And they do change the future Tally had seen. Turns out now they have opened the gate and awakened every soul. Now everyone has the potential to be a witch, and a new era starts (yes, there were definitely "Buffy" finale vibes there). The Mother speaks to the unit through Alder and explains how big what they did was and how important the tools they have now will be in building this new world. It was sad to see Alder go, but once again, I'm glad things are left so open-ended in case there is a reunion at some point and we can go back to exploring this universe.

All in all, I think it was the best episode this season, even if things moved a little fast. While not always a fan of happy endings, I am very happy we ended with the best-case scenario and our heroes mostly alive. Motherland: Fort Salem was definitely a wild, fun ride with fantastic world-building I wish I had gotten to see more of. Especially the witches' customs, I think getting snippets of their traditions was fun and pretty fascinating, always leaving me wanting to see more.

