Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Kaiju No. 8, Review

Kaiju No. 8 Balances Character Development, Hardcore Action: Review

The first season of Kaiju No. 8 on Crunchyroll was a deftly balanced mix of strong characters, hardcore action, and emotional depth.

After being tempted multiple times on Crunchyroll, I decided to wait until all of the episodes of the first season of Kaiju No. 8 were out to binge it. It was a pleasantly fun experience that left me wishing there were more episodes to watch. In just a few hours, I finished, and it felt like it went by in a blink. The show is very action-oriented, with funny lines, likable characters, and just the right mix of intensity and lighter moments – and one that's definitely deserving of additional seasons.

The anime is centered around Kafka, who, by his name, you should already assume, carries quite a past with some sprinkled existential crisis and goes through a big metamorphosis, if you will… ahem… he has not been yet exploited by anyone, but I have a feeling this will be explored in the future. The story takes place in a world that is constantly threatened by different types of kaiju that cause massive destruction every time they show up. Kafka is part of the kaiju disposal crew after they have been taken down by the Defense Force. Along the way, we discover it was his dream to join the force, and he is inspired by a new coworker to join, even if his age is against him. As a 30-something-year-old, this anime was a personal attack, yet also a reminder it is never too late to follow your dreams.

That said, persistence is not the only thing on his side… he soon is haunted by a kaiju who becomes a parasite, turning Kafka himself into a Demi Kaiju who can talk and fight coherently. It is a very fun rollercoaster that will introduce you to very likable characters – some that seem a little more sus. I loved how the newbies at the Defense Force became a tight group. Even though they competed against one another, they also built up and recognized each others' strengths. Even with the officers in charge of this specific division.

I really thought we would encounter more d-bags in this team, but I'm glad it was a nice group. We can argue, though, about those higher-ups in charge as we know how corrupt systems and people in power can be… but we have yet to see all the minutia. However, as mentioned above, we do see the government is willing to have him on their side, but more as a weapon. I wonder how that will come to play out next season. I have a feeling there will be more of an existential crisis now that we know he can be pushed to kaiju levels to the point of forgetting himself.

But all in all, I really liked the characters and world-building. The story is told at a great pace— it sets up the premise, and we get to know who our main players are while getting a chance to get to know the characters and how things function. The dialogue is on point and very funny and realistic for the most part. I love the little turns the story takes and how concise the storytelling is. Kafka's silliness, in comparison to the rest of the characters, was definitely one of my favorite things. I also liked how well-balanced the writing was between funny and serious. Getting more and more serious as things escalate without losing some of the funny aspects.

And just as important, the soundtrack for this show was banging. It really added to the scenes and a heart way to start and end each episode. One of the few anime I barely skipped the intro or outro for. That said, the animation was a little flip-floppy. For the most part, the animation was fantastic, but there were a few shots that left me wondering about quality control. Crunchyroll's first season of Kaiju No. 8 was definitely a great anime from last season. I kinda wish I had joined the party sooner, but I am glad I got the chance to watch it all in one shot.

Kaiju No. 8: Season 1 Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 After being tempted multiple times on Crunchyroll, I decided to wait until all of the episodes of the first season of Kaiju No. 8 were out to binge it. It was a pleasantly fun experience that left me wishing there were more episodes to watch. In just a few hours, I finished, and it felt like it went by in a blink. The show is very action-oriented, with funny lines, likable characters, and just the right mix of intensity and lighter moments - and one that's definitely deserving of additional seasons.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!