Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, my hero academia, Review, season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 10 Was a True Five-Alarm Fire: Review

Here's a look at why Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia S07E10: "Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!" was a blazing kick-off to Cour 2.

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia S07E10: "Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!" was a fantastic start to cour 2 of this season. The episode was a spotlight on how Class 1A had grown, especially Bakugo. While not much, there is hope that Shigaraki and All For One can still be beaten, but the rollercoaster of reverse uno between the Heroes and Villains just gets more and more intense with each round.

Even after getting one of her earjacks blasted off, Jiro still manages to get a blow in against AFO, successfully distracting him enough so that Hawks and Tokoyami can inflict some damage to the mask he is wearing as it was the initial target. However, we soon learn why AFO is staggering and off its game. It seems the vestiges of the powers he has stolen are revolting against him. So, just like the vestiges of One For All with Deku helping his cause… now imagine storing a bunch of powers, and those are now trying to hinder you from causing any more damage. That sounds pretty scary. Though they are not able too good AFO for long.

They manage to break his mask, but not for long, as AFO pulls the big guns like the cornered snake he is. Though thankfully Endeavor is back at the right time before AFO kills them. That was a really good battle. Even though I might never fully accept Endeavor he did earn my respect in this episode. I mean, the dude sacrificed his arm for the cause and put up a great fight. The animation was spectacular, though. It really reminded me of that battle against Overhaul. Forever one of my favorite moments in My Hero Academia.

Of course, AFO is trying its usual mind games to mess with Endeavor, coupled with some exposition from both sides. I mean, what is even anime without long moments of explaining something? Am I right? I loved how Endeavor just ripped into him. I can now understand why so many people also call Endeavor Zaddy… but just like with Toji on Jujutsu Kaisen, I cannot simply brush away all the crap they have done (insert Sean Bean LotR meme… yes, you know exactly which one I am referring to). However, just when we think Endeavor's Prominence Burn might have gotten AFO, the next reverse Uno hits: AFO's body starts regenerating and we all know where this power comes from.. Eri. Ugh, I cannot wait for someone to finish AFO once and for all, Mortal Kombat-style.

But yeah, we then jump to the arena where they are fighting Shigaraki. I know i have said this before, but han, I hated Bakugo much when the I started the manga and anime and how much has this feeling changed. I am glad he still remains hot-headed, but I love how they have shown his growth over the years. We see him in a span on a blink work as a team name, lead the way, and attack Shigaraki. For a brief second, he shines brightly, so much so that even Best Jeanist acknowledges his hero name. However, the next table turns as Shigaraki overpowers Bakugo and pretty much destroys his arm.

I think the roughest part that made me cringe was how Shigaraki kept moving Bakugo's growth. It's pretty much like AFO, implying that he is an extra and he is just waiting for Deku, using his closest friend as bait to lure him. Of course, Deku is already on his way and I have a feeling he will not be happy to see what has transpired. This episode definitely had me on a wringer with all these emotions and anxiety. I cannot wait to see where cour two of My Hero Academia will be leading us, yet at the same time, my heart is not ready for all this fight and loss.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10: "Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia S07E10: "Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!" was a fantastic start to cour 2 of this season. The episode was a spotlight on how Class 1A had grown, especially Bakugo. While not much, there is hope that Shigaraki and All For One can still be beaten, but the rollercoaster of reverse uno between the Heroes and Villains just gets more and more intense with each round.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!