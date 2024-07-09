Posted in: Anime, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, netflix

Anime Expo 2024 Picks: Fire Force, Trigun Stargaze, Beastars & More

Let's take a look at our top picks from Anime Expo 2024 - including Black Butler, Beastars, Apothecary Diaries, Trigun Stargaze, Witch Hat Atelier, Solo Leveling, Fire Force, and My Hero Academia: You're Next.

To say that there was a lot of news and previews coming out of this past weekend's Anime Expo 2024 would be an understatement – but we are definitely not complaining. In fact, we went through everything that was released and pulled together eight anime that rise to the top of our lists and are most definitely on our radars. For this rundown, we're looking at Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc, Beastars Season 3, Apothecary Diaries Season 2, Trigun Stargaze, Witch Hat Atelier, Solo Leveling Season 2, Fire Force Season 3, and My Hero Academia: You're Next.

Here's a quick rundown of our thoughts on some personal highlights from Anime Expo 2024:

"Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc": Crunchyroll has announced that we will be getting the next Arc on Black Butler from CloverWorks animation studio, which already did a phenomenal job with the "Public School Arc." Not only that, but Kenjiro Okada will return to direct it, along with Maaya Sakamoto and Daisuke Ono, in their respective roles as Ciel and Sebastian. I am very excited about this return, as I cannot wait to see Sieglinde come to life.

"Beastars" Season 3: Netflix also joins the list with the return of another favorite for its final season, Beastars. This third season will be split into two parts; the first one will be released on streaming in December. I am very excited to see Legoshi return this year. I mean, we already knew Beastars would be coming, but it's nice to have it confirmed it will be before this year ends.

"Apothecary Diaries" Season 2: Our favorite duo is also set to return to Crunchyroll in 2025. The teaser released makes it clear we are set for more mystery as they hunt for the truth behind everything that has happened. I cannot wait to see Maomao and Jinshi team up again and the flirting begins.

"Trigun Stargaze": For all of us who have been starving for more Vash, we finally get a title for the next installment: Trigun Stargaze. This new project is set to air in 2025, and it is being announced as the final chapter, continuing with Studio Orange animating it. This has to be the one in looking forward to the most at the moment. I thoroughly enjoyed the first season and have very high expectations.

Witch Hat Atelier is a highly anticipated adaptation of Kamome Shirahama's beloved manga. BUG FILMS will bring the anime to life, directed by Ayumu Watanabe, with character design by Kairi Unabara and music by Yuka Kitamura. This is yet another adaptation I am very much looking forward to—the teaser already looks magical. I cannot wait to see the completed product. The anime will stream on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan at some point in 2025.

"Solo Leveling" Season 2: This was another great anime streaming on Crunchyroll this year, and it's very exciting to get a second season announced to stream when it airs in Japan. The teaser promises action, fantastic music, and great animation, as we got on season one. I am looking forward to seeing Sung Jin-Woo grow even more powerful.

"Fire Force" Season 3: Yet another fan-favorite anime that will be arriving in April 2025 for its final season. This season will be split into two courses ending in 2026. The anime will stream on Crunchyroll, and key visuals, as well as a Teaser trailer, were released, compiling parts of the previous seasons and a couple of little snippets of what is to come, including a funny-looking moon and a fight between Arthur and Shinra.

"My Hero Academia: You're Next": TOHO Animation finally announced a release date for the new My Hero Academia: You're Next film. It will premiere in theaters on October 11th, after talkative in Japan on August 2nd. The film will be available in both sub and dub formats. The studio also showed the first 15 minutes of the film during the panel at Anime Expo.

