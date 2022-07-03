Motherland: Fort Salem S03E03 Images/Previews; S03E04-S03E06 Overviews

We have some extra goodness for fans of Freeform & Eliot Laurence's (Claws) Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson & Amalia Holm-starring Motherland: Fort Salem. First, we have a look at preview images, an overview, the trailer, and a sneak preview for this week's episode S03E03 "Oh Elayne…." Now, we could go on about all of the reasons why you need to tune in, but we're just going to go with this one. Lyne Renée's Alder returns. 'Nuff said. But along with all of that, we also have the official overviews for S03E04 "Happy Yule!", S03E05 "Cession in Session," and S03E06 "Book Club" to give you some additional clues as to what the season has in store- take a look:

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 3 "Oh Elayne…": With the Cession Marshal on their heels, the Unit splits up. Scylla and Nicte attempt to draw the Marshal away while Tally, Abigail and Adil meet an old ally. President Wade's political stance puts her in danger. Written by Eli Edelson.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4 "Happy Yule!": The Unit spends the Yule holiday plotting their next steps. Alder seeks out another steward of the First Song. Hearst, President Silver and Kara Brandt celebrate a victory. Written by Nicole Avenia. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 5 "Cession in Session": The Council of the Great River convenes to hear the Unit's testimony and decide whether to extradite them back to the U.S. Abigail attempts to convey the dangers of the Camarilla's influence, and Tally ponders if the future is written in stone. Written by Will J. Watkins. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 6 "Book Club": Tally reunites with her mother and finds a reason to keep fighting. Abigail and Adil return to Fort Salem to find their home has changed. Scylla and Edwin work together in attempt to reach Raelle. Anacostia and Sterling plot an escape. Written by Nikki McCauley.

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil), and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler, and Tracey Jeffrey.