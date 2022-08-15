Motherland: Fort Salem S03E08 "Petra's Favorite Pen" Thump, Thump…

This past week's episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, "Petra's Favorite Pen," went a bit of "Tell-Tale Heart" on us. War coming, hearts bursting, tides turning, and some common sense stumbles came through in this episode. You know, we have reached that point where in war or right before when things in story-telling slow down to a honey-drip pace. Like, I understand it cannot be rushed, but I want to know where things are going. I feel like I have forgotten how many days they have been on the run and how long they have been at The Cession. Though it feels like with this episode, things might finally boil to the point of exploding.

So Raelle (Taylor Hickson) is back and ready to put boots to asses. The trio is finally back, and just as they have reunited, they are about to say goodbye to Tally (Jessica Sutton), who has learned from Alder (Lyne Renee) how to look into the past, and now they are going to search for the first song. On the other end, Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), Raelle, and Adil (Tony Giroux) go on the search for Scylla (Amalia Holm), who has been taken by the army for questioning. Well, at least it was a pretty sweet reunion. I was actually very happy to see them together again and to see Scylla finally accepted.

Tally and Alder do find the song and get a little bit more than they expected while losing something in the process. Tally pretty much volunteered to be the vessel for the first song while giving away her sight for it to the witch it belonged to. However, in the process, we lose Alder once again. Though without a body, there is not much I am willing to believe… hell, even with a body. I am a firm believer that we will end up seeing Alder again. I do have to say, while I love Anacostia (Demetria McKinney), I was not the biggest fan of the scenes with her and Nicte (Kandyse McClure). They felt more like they belonged to a play instead.

The best part, though, was Petra (Catherine Lough Haggquist) finally showing how scarily powerful she can be with just a pen. I mean, she made the dude's heart burst, and rightfully so. Though right when things got good, our unit just decided to… give themselves up to stop the government from taking over The Cession. Like… say what? What is the point of having Tally give up her power for the song? What about the song? After it took so long to get Raelle back? Seriously, do you really think this is the best possible solution? Okay… I guess we will soon see. Arrgh! I was a bit troubled over this, to say the least, but I look forward to seeing what the next episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem will bring us.

