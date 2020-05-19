Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Gets Green Light from Freeform

While the current health crisis has definitely changed the way the networks and streamers handle their Upfronts, TCA sessions, etc., the work of giving green lights or axes to potentially new or returning series must go on. To that end, Freeform had some good news for fans of Motherland: Fort Salem: the supernatural drama-thriller will be back for a second season, and Lyne Renee's General Alder is being promoted to series regular. Written and created by Eliot Laurence, the series follows three military cadet witches in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons.

"I could not be more grateful for the chance to keep exploring the world of 'Motherland: Fort Salem,'" said Laurence. "Freeform has been such a fabulous home for us through the development process, production, post, and marketing. I'm also blown away by the love we've gotten from our fans, whose excitement and passion played a massive part in this renewal. Thank you, witches!"

Renee is joined by Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, and Demetria McKinney on the series. Motherland: Fort Salem is executive produced by Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Kevin Messick. Steven Adelson, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller will also serve as executive producers on the series.

For Lauren Corrao, executive vice president of Original Programming and Development at Freeform, the two series (along with Everything's Gonna Be Okay) represent the kind of programming the network wants to continue promoting as it moves forward: "We couldn't be happier to bring both 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay' and 'Motherland: Fort Salem' back for second seasons. Each show's originality, characters, and themes struck a chord with our audience, and we're excited to share the ambitious stories the writers have planned for season two. We have a strong slate ahead, and with our young adult audience coming of age in a time that will forever impact their lives, we owe it to them to tell bold, authentic stories that reflect who they are and where they are going."