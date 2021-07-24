MOTU: Revelation Writer Tim Sheridan Shares His Fav Character to Write

As you're reading this, the power of Masters of the Universe: Revelation has officially been unleashed on the world. The first five episodes of Kevin Smith's reimagining of Eternia and its inhabitants have been viewed by the press and early reviews are mostly positive. The writer of one of these first episodes, Tim Sheridan (Batman: The Long Halloween, Death and Return of Superman), shares his favorite "deep bench" character that he was able to use in the continuation of Prince Adam's journey. "No question, Scare Glow. Scare Glow, who never appeared in the animated series. So that was, for me, the thrill of a lifetime. Getting to sort of give voice to him for the first time. We also got the great Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), who I worked with when he played Darkseid in our Reign of the Supermen adaptation. He is voicing Scare Glow in MOTU to absolute perfection. I was really excited to bring him to life and I hope the fans are really excited about our interpretation of it."

Sheridan continues "He's rooted in the mythology. He was produced as a toy towards the end of the line, back in the eighties. And he's had stories and comics, but he just was not someone who appeared in the classic era. That we ever got to see onscreen. So it was a little bit of a deep cut, but for real MOTU fans, I think it's a character they wanted to see in particular for some time. And, like I said, I hope people are excited about."

The war for Eternia culminates in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Here is everything you need to know about Masters of the Universe: Revelation in 60 seconds, courtesy of Netflix:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation in 60 Seconds | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W75J47RrvVg)

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man; Dennis Haysbert – King Grayskull; Adam Gifford – Vikor; and Jay Tavare – Wundar.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXdEeRBh9Zk)

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.