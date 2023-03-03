Get Schooled: Ablaze to Publish Hit Korean Webtoon Manga in July Get Schooled, the hit Korean Webtoon manga about a future government antibullying enforcer for schools, is getting a print edition from Ablaze Publishing in July.

Ablaze Publishing expands its manhwa and webtoon-inspired catalogs this summer with the print release on July 25th of Get Schooled. The gritty action series by Yongtaek Chae and Garam Han is based on a smash hit webtoon produced by the renowned Korean Studio YLAB and has drawn strong international audience acclaim. In Get Schooled, Hwajin Na's teaching techniques are violent for a bureaucrat from the Ministry of Education. But when punishments don't seem to work on even the worst of school bullies, there is no better man for the job. Sometimes you can't get a good education until those bullies are taught a lesson.

"We are extremely proud to announce the addition of this title to the ABLAZE print catalog," says Rich Young. "Get Schooled has built a strong following as a webtoon, and the graphic novel debut from Ablaze will allow fans to enjoy this tense action drama in a whole new way and will provide a great entry point for new readers. The juncture between webtoons and manhwa is strong and continues to develop a global audience. We invite readers to GET SCHOOLED this summer."

GET SCHOOLED

Vol. 1, story by Yongtaek Chae, art by Garam Han

SRP: $19.99 · 250 Pages

ISBN: 978-1-68497-170-1

Available July 25th

It is the near future, and student violence in schools is out of control. In a questionnaire survey for teachers, 98.6% say it is far more challenging to teach students than in the past, and 85.8% say it is not only more challenging but now dangerous.

Eventually, due to out-of-control youth violence, a teacher is murdered, and the news goes everywhere. As a result, public opinion calling for rapid changes to juvenile law boils over in all parts of the country.

The Ministry of Education and the National Assembly, feeling the seriousness of the collapse of the teaching authority, take the news very seriously and revise the Teaching Rights Protection Act to create a single supervisory body. The name of the supervisory body is the Office of the Protection of Educational Rights.

Hwajin Na becomes a supervisor of the Educational Rights Protection Bureau and is sent to a school where the collapse of the school authority is severe. His teaching techniques are violent for someone who works in the Ministry of Education. But when punishments don't seem to work on even the worst of school bullies, there is no better man for the job. Sometimes you can't get a good education until those bullies are taught a lesson…