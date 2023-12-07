Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln, preview, prime video, trailer

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Teaser Previews Donald Glover, Maya Erskine Series

Premiering on February 2, here's the official teaser trailer for Prime Video's Donald Glover and Maya Erskine-starring Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

With Prime Video's Donald Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) & Maya Erskine (PEN15)-starring series reboot of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 film set to hit screens in February 2024, we were treated to a set of preview images last month. But as we inch closer to the new year, we're getting an even better look at the combination of romance, action, drama & humor that we can expect via a teaser trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith that was released earlier today. Created by Francesca Sloane and Glover – with Sloane serving as showrunner – the Prime Video series also features a killer lineup of guest stars: Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura.

With the eight-episode streaming series binge-dropping on February 2, 2024, here's a look at the official teaser trailer for Prime Video's

In this version of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?

September 2021 brought the news that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) had exited the series over a "different creative vision" than Glover's, though the split was described as "amicable" and that the two reportedly still "remain friends." It wouldn't be until April 2022 when we would learn from Glover during an interview with Interview that Erskine had joined the project as his new co-star and that he was "writing the finale now." Stemming from Amazon Studios and co-created by Glover & Showrunner Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series is executive produced by Glover, Sloane, and New Regency's Yariv Milchan & Michael Schaefer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!