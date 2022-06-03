Ms. Marvel: 35+ Images from Marvel Studios, Disney+ Launch Event

With only five days to go until Disney+, Marvel Studios, and head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel hits our screens, it was time to officially celebrate the live-action series. And what better way to do that than with a special launch event in Hollywood? Because that's exactly what happened on Thursday, with Vellani being joined by castmates Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, Aramis Knight, Mehwish Hayat, Ali Alsaleh, Samina Ahmed, Jordan Firstman, Anjali Bhimani, and Vardah Aziz. In addition, directors Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon & Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, as well as executive producers Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum & Sana Amanat were on hand for the event.

Now here's a look at the photo gallery from Thursday night's launch event for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel:

With the series hitting Disney+ screens on June 8th, here's a look at "Courage," the newest teaser for Ms. Marvel:

Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Created by Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films.

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.