Ms. Marvel Co-Creator/EP Wanted Kamala's Mutant Reveal Much Sooner

Okay, it's Saturday, and that big MCU game-changing moment from Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel (directed by Adil & Bilall, with a teleplay by Will Dunn and A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey, and with a story by Dunn) has already been dissected all over social media. So with that in mind, our "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign is blinking because we're about to dive right in (no spoiler image buffer this time). So in S01E06 "No Normal," Bruno (Matt Lintz) tells Kamala (Vellani) that there is something different in her genes… "like a mutation." At that point, you can hear the brief clip from the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song play after Bruno's comment and before Kamala responds. So Kamala's a mutant… in the MCU… which means the door is now open for some "X-ceptional" & "X-traordinary" possibilities (yes, those are "X-Men" references). But according to the character's co-creator & streaming series EP Sana Amanat, having Kamala's backstory directly connected with mutants was an idea that originated nearly ten years earlier.

"We've been talking about it for some time," Amanat revealed to Empire about the plan to connect Kamala's origin story to mutants. "Here's a really important thing that people do not know – when we were thinking about the character of Kamala back, back, back in the day in 2012, 2013, when [G.] Willow [Wilson, comic book writer] and myself were ideating, we originally wanted to make her a mutant. That was the whole intention, to be able to do that." So now that the word "mutation" is out there, that means Kamala's a mutant… right? "Is she a mutant, question mark?" Amanat teased in response. "I don't know. I don't know, guys! All I know is that we use the word 'mutation', and that's all I can say." Well, maybe one more thing to say, with Amanat adding, "I will say, I think this is opening up doors for a lot of great storytelling, obviously, as a huge fan, um… of the word 'mutation.' I'm really happy about it."

Amanat and Vellani also shared some thoughts in response to the haters out there. As many of you know, the well-received series found itself the victim of the same social media trolls who like to scream "Woke!" at anything that dares to embrace the fact that society (thankfully) isn't made up of just white dudes and that everyone deserves to be represented on the screen. So they "review bombed" the series in an attempt at a self-fulfilling prophecy to prove their tiny, insignificant point that most saw coming from a mile away.

"I think it comes from a place of anger and a sense that their identities are being threatened. If they can't connect with it, then that's OK. I just wish they wouldn't try to put it down," Amanat shared with NBC Asian America for a profile article. As Vellani sees it, some people will do anything and everything to fight change. "I'm not on social media. I hear things that my mother tells me though. It's honestly quite laughable, and I think change is scary for a lot of people. And having a show that surrounds a 16-year-old girl who's Pakistani and Muslim and a superhero is scary for a lot of people. I think this is just gonna rip the Band-Aid off, and hopefully, people will fall in love with her," the upcoming star of The Marvels explained. "We're not taking anything away from Captain America and Spider-Man by letting this character exist. There's two billion Muslims and South Asians in the world. There's space for her."