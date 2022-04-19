Ms. Marvel Poster Highlights Kamala Khan's Family & Friends

With Disney+, Marvel Studios, and head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Ms. Marvel now less than two months away, we've been treated to a trailer, preview images, some teasers, and even reaction video from series star Iman Vellani. But this time around, the focus shifts to not just Vellani's Kamala Khan but also the friends & family who will aid her on her journey to discovering the hero that's within her. And as key art posters go, this might be one of our favorites (right up there with WandaVision). Take a look:

Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films (such as the upcoming The Marvels). Now here's a look at the newest teaser "Fantasy" (with Disney+ & Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel premiering on June 8):

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.