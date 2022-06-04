Ms. Marvel: Trouble Comes Kamala's Way; Wacker: Comic Stores Not Ready

Earlier this week, Disney+, Marvel Studios, and head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel took a time out from promoting the live-action series to celebrate its upcoming premiere with an official launch party in Hollywood. And it was an impressive line-up in attendance, with Vellani joined by castmates Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, Aramis Knight, Mehwish Hayat, Ali Alsaleh, Samina Ahmed, Jordan Firstman, Anjali Bhimani, and Vardah Aziz. In addition, directors Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon & Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, as well as executive producers Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum & Sana Amanat were also on hand for the event (which you can check out here). But now, it's time to get back to the business at hand with a new teaser as well as a promising tweet

With the series hitting Disney+ screens on June 8th, here's a look at the newest teaser for Ms. Marvel, "Enhanced":

Created by editors Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Now here's a look at Wacker's tweet from Friday, who's seen the series and is feeling pretty certain that comic stores aren't quite ready for the demand they're going to get for the first collection:

I've now seen the Ms. Marvel series and I'm 100% positive comic stores aren't going to have enough copies of that first collection. — Stephen Wacker (@StephenWacker) June 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.