Posted in: Hulu, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, The X-Files

Mulder & Scully MIA? Our Ryan Coogler "X-Files" Revival Series Theory

With Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler now set to star, we have a theory about filmmaker Ryan Coogler's The X-Files revival pilot.

Heading into the weekend, we learned that Himesh Patel (The Franchise) will star opposite Danielle Deadwyler (Rooster) in filmmaker Ryan Coogler's (Sinners) The X-Files revival pilot for Hulu. Coogler is writing, directing, and executive-producing the pilot, with Jennifer Yale (Your Friends & Neighbors) tapped as showrunner and executive producer. Before going any further, I just wanted to take a second to say that Patel and Deadwyler are two excellent actors who get our full support. But what got our dumpster fires of random speculation raging was the overview for the pilot/series: "Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents (Deadwyler, Patel) form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena." Yeah, there's a lot to unpack there…

While Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) came to the X-Files with reputations for being good at what they do, we all know about the "Spooky Mulder" nickname and how Scully was recruited to debunk Mulder's work. The description of Deadwyler and Patel's agents as "highly decorated but vastly different" left me with the impression that they're both well regarded and respected in their respective fields. For me, that would be a nice approach to our two new lead agents. We also learn that they were assigned to basically reactivate the "long-shuttered" X-Files division – nothing there about either of them wanting to reactivate the division. Also, if they're assigned to reopen the X-Files division, then two foundational questions need to be answered. Who assigned them? Why would they want the X-Files divisions reopened?

Our theory? Mulder and Scully are MIA. We're talking off the grid, in a way that even their old friends and contacts can't find a trace of them. That sets off global security alerts within some of the most clandestine government agencies. That's where Deadwyler and Patel's agents come in, assigned to reactivate the X-Files division as a cover for their ultimate assignment: find Mulder and Scully. In their pursuit, Deadwyler and Patel's agents soon realize that "The Truth Is Out There" – and there are a lot of folks who don't want them discovering it. It's a great way to have Ducovny and Anderson involved without them having to commit long-term (an occasional appearance, maybe a voice-over on the phone, or something like that), and it provides a perfect overarching story to have in play that would work nicely with the "monster of the week" episodes.

The X-Files/Ryan Coogler: A Timeline of Updates

In March 2023, The X-Files creator Chris Carter told Michelle Eliot on CBC's On The Coast that Coogler was looking to take on the franchise: "I just spoke to a young man… Ryan Coogler… who is going to remount 'The X-Files' with a diverse cast. So he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory." Flashing ahead to February 2024, Carter confirmed during the opening of his Los Angeles art exhibit that he would not be a part of the reboot/spinoff series. "Only as a cheerleader. They don't need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney own the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I'm honored that they came to me and asked me not for my permission but my blessing."

Though spoiler lockdown kept him from sharing details, Carter confirmed that he had spoken with Coogler about the new series' approach. "I'm not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I'll tell you, yes. I've had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he's got some good ideas." Two months later, in April 2024, Carter would offer his thoughts on why he believed Coogler's reboot/spinoff could run into some difficulties.

Also in April 2024, Gillian Anderson checked in with NBC's TODAY to promote her Netflix film Scoop. Beginning at around the 4:05 mark in the clip above, Anderson praised Coogler's directorial work, adding that his approach was an interesting way to bring the franchise back. Anderson would go on to reveal that this was the first time that she had been asked about a return since she finished with the franchise, when she could say that she would consider it, because of Coogler's involvement. While that's far from a definitive answer, Anderson did add, "Maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin'-somethin'."

"That's what's immediately next," Coogler shared during the podcast interview that was released in early April 2025. "I've been excited about that for a long time, and I'm fired up to get back to it." In terms of the vibe that they're looking for with the episodes, Coogler added, "You know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary." From there, Coogler confirmed that he has spoken with "the great Gillian Anderson," adding that she was "amazing" and "incredible. He added that he was excited to see her in Tron: Ares (noting that he spoke with Anderson as she was nearing the end of filming) and that he was going with a "fingers crossed" approach when it comes to Anderson possibly being involved with his "X-Files" project. In terms of what he's looking to do with the franchise, Coogler is looking to do right by the long-running fans while making the show's universe accessible to new fans. Aiming to "make something really great," Coogler added that he wanted "something for the real for the real 'X-Files" fans" that would also "maybe find some new ones."

In April 2025, Anderson offerd some more insight into the conversations, and if she was still open to the possibility of potentially being involved. "I spoke to him, and what I said was, 'If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person and best of luck, call me,'" Anderson shared during an interview on ITV1's This Morning (which you can check out above), where she was promoting her newest film, The Salt Path. "At some point, if the phone rings, it's good, and it feels like the right time, perhaps," Anderson added, keeping the door slightly open to the possibility of a return to the franchise.

"Like my relationship with 'Rocky' with my dad, 'The X-Files' is one of those things with my mom," Coogler shared with Variety about his mother, Joselyn, during the Cinespia screening of Sinners at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in October 2025. "My mom means the world to me — she's actually here tonight — so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She's fired up." As for rumors that Deadwyler is being considered for a role, Coogler laughed and added, "I can neither confirm nor deny" (as was the case when asked about Anderson and/or David Duchovny being involved).

Thanks to Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, December 2025 brought even more insight into the project. From his personal connection with the original series to his views on how it has impacted pop culture ever since, Coogler makes it clear that he's "hyped" about doing right by the series. In addition, Coogler reveals that he had a chance to speak with veteran "X-Files" writer Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad, Pluribus) about making the transition from film to television, and how the revival series will be a mix of standalone and overarching mythology episodes, while also confirming that The X-Files will happen before Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 3."

"That show is what I used to watch with my mom, bro. It's one of the most beautiful American television shows ever made, I think. It's the story, because, you know, Chris Carter tells you he was trying to make 'Kolchak the Night Stalker,' you know what I'm saying? And for me, that's what it's all about. It's like when you, as an artist, when you [try to] capture something that you were influenced by and you make something totally new. Anytime you watch a TV show or movie where there's a skeptic paired with a believer and they're trying to solve a case, like, you know, 'True Detective' season one, for instance," Coogler shared, noting the influence that the "X-Files" has had on film and television following it.

"That's the show that gave us Vince Gilligan, bro, you know what I'm saying? I got a chance to talk to Vince Gilligan, and get advice on how to make television, you know what I mean? " Coogler continued "I'm hyped, bro." Ad for whether the revival series will contain solo stories or "mythology" episodes, Coogler shared that viewers can expect a mix – just like the original series. "I mean, it wouldn't be "X-Files' if we didn't do both, you know? We intend on having both 'monsters of the week" and the overarching conspiracy," Coogler added.

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During Variety's Awards Circuit podcast from January 2026, Academy Award-nominated Sinners cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw confirmed that she is reuniting with Coogler for The X-Files. In addition, Arkapaw shared that she and Coogler have already discussed the project and that it was "very exciting." Though a fan, Arkapaw noted that she wasn't a "super fan" but wanted to make sure that they were doing right by them with the new series, adding that she was "revisiting it now."

In February 2026, The Hollywood Reporter released a profile interview with Coogler that looked back on the filmmaker's career and ahead to his future plans. In fact, early on in the interview, we learn that it took place on a January afternoon, with Coogler having "spent the morning intensively writing for his upcoming 'The X-Files' reboot series." From there, Coogler added about how writing has been going, "I'm in deep now. Today's a good day. Been a lot of days that weren't so good."

The interview addressed how the project is personal to Coogler, noting that the series was one he and his mother watched regularly (more on that below). "There are times when I wish that I could separate and have a day where I'm not anxious about having to deliver the draft," Coogler added about how the writing was going, noting to the interviewer that he would be back at it later that day. Previously, we learned that Coogler reached out to Gilligan about the project and making the transition to television (the two first met in 2013 at the Deauville American Film Festival). The filmmaker offered some insights into how that went, sharing, "Vince gave me a couple hours of advice over Zoom and answered all the questions I had – I've got them all in my notebook, and I go back to it often."

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