Muppets Haunted Mansion New "Guests": Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz & More

The Muppets always know how to load up their specials in grand fashion. Their latest in their version of Disney's popular Haunted Mansion, based on the popular theme park ride, announced the guests who will make their spectral cameos starting with Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Danny Trejo (Machete), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Jeannie Mai (Famous in Love), and Sasheer Zamata (Tuca & Bertie). The Halloween special, which will stream on Disney+ on October 8, will feature three new original songs: "Rest in Peace", "Life Hereafter" and "Tie the Knot Tango". Now here's a look at character profile key art posters that were released for the newest additions:

The Muppets Haunted Mansion Cast Details and Separate Project

The Muppets Haunted Mansion features favorites like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Pepe the King Prawn, and more no doubt gracing us with the usual brand of comedy and Easter Eggs, we're used to seeing from the Jim Henson creation. Already announced are Geoff Keighley, Pat Sajak, Skai Jackson, Craig Robinson, Darren Criss, Rosario Dawson, and Justine Machado. In a separate project, Disney is doing a theatrical live-action remake of The Haunted Mansion starring Dawson, LaKieth Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Owen Wilson with Justin Simien directing and Katie Dippold providing the script. The project is unrelated to the 2003 film adaptation that starred Eddie Murphy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Announcement | Muppets Haunted Mansion | Disney+ (https://youtu.be/obhgH3S23T4)

The poster features Gonzo at the center, Pepe 7 the head of Fozzie to his right. To his left is Ghost Kermit with a Vincent Price mustache. Behind them is a crystal ball of Miss Piggy with the caption "A Party to Die For". The synopsis is "On Halloween night, Gonzo is challenged to spend one night in The Haunted Mansion." Directed by Kirk Thatcher and co-written by Kelly Younger, the project is executive produced by Bill Barretta, David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Andrew Williams.