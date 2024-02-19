Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Jack Quaid, my adventures with superman, season 2

My Adventures with Superman a "Surreal" Experience for Jack Quaid

Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman star Jack Quaid on how portraying such an iconic role is a "surreal" experience and much more.

Article Summary Jack Quaid shares excitement about portraying Superman in Adult Swim's series.

Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman has been wrapped and awaits release.

Quaid believes dynamic between Clark, Lois, and Jimmy crucial to the show's success.

Producer hints at expansive future for the show with multiple seasons planned.

When we last checked in with Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman, Quaid was expressing his appreciation for all of the fan support and dropping some good news about the second season: "We already have a season 2 in the can, so get ready for more at some point!" Three months later, we're keeping our radars tuned for news of when the new season could drop – but until then, EW is giving Quaid a chance to get a little introspective about the role. In a released clip, Quaid explains how it's "surreal" for him to be taking on such an iconic role, paying respect to everyone who came before him – animated & live-action. From there, Quaid explains how he appreciates being able to voice Clark at the point he's at in his life, how Superman is a kind of bar that's been set that Clark looks to clear, and the importance of the Clark/Lois (Lee)/Jimmy (Sahid) dynamic to the series.

Here's a look at Quid discussing what it's like taking on the role of The Man of Steel and the responsibilities & opportunities that arise from being the next in line to take on the mantle of Superman:

Here's a look back at Quaid's post from November 2023, where he thanks the fans for their support and offers that important Season 2 update:

Couldn't have been happier with the response to #MyAdventuresWithSuperman. Thank you to everyone who watched it. It was an absolute DREAM to voice this character. We have already have a season 2 in the can, so get ready for more at some point! @Superman @DCOfficial @jakewyattriot pic.twitter.com/ABHM1QNZlD — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"So, it's not announced yet. And there's nothing I can say until it's announced. So, I was gonna say the season premiere is coming out. Stay tuned for Season 2. We got the wonderful task of being able to make them both around the same time, and I'm very excited for this. There's so much stuff in Season 2 that I think is gonna blow people's minds. So yeah, just stay tuned, keep watching," co-producer & writer Josephine Campbell shared while checking in with Superman Homepage, confirming that it also consists of 10 episodes. And though the show's future is still a question mark beyond Season 2, Campbell urges fans to rewatch and get the word out about My Adventures with Superman because they're just getting started. "We have so many plans. We've got lots. We've got seasons upon seasons figured out. [Storyboard artist Brendan Clogher]'s got a whole board in his house that's got all these ideas, so we could keep going," Campbell added.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

