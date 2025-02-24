Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, TV | Tagged: my adventures with green lantern, my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman/Green Lantern Set in Same Timeline: Wyatt

My Adventures with Superman EP Jake Wyatt confirmed that My Adventures with Green Lantern will be set in the same timeline as MAWS.

Earlier today, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios were developing three new animated series, with Sam Register executive-producing – Starfire, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and Super Powers. If that second one sounds kinda familiar to EPs Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), and Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring animated series My Adventures with Superman, there's a reason.

The animated series will follow high school student Jessica Cruz, whose life changes when "a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky" and chooses Cruz "to be its champion." Cruz's life gets even more complicated "when more debris from the Lanterns' ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes." Set to executive produce (with Stephanie Gonzaga co-executive producing), Wyatt confirmed on social media that the two series will be set in the same timeline. In terms of animation style/look, Wyatt added, "We are gonna bring as much of the 'Superman' design team to 'Lantern' as we can."

Here's a look at what Wyatt had to share about the upcoming animated series – followed by what was shared about the two other additional animated series:

We're making a new show! Some of you had questions—the show WILL take place in the same timeline as My Adventures With Superman. Stoked to expand and explore that universe with my buddy @gostephgo! https://t.co/1k11xqCi6v — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) February 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

We are gonna bring as much of the Superman design team to Lantern as we can! https://t.co/wo1qVLm4Cv — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) February 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"DC Super Powers": The animated series takes place at the Alliance School for Heroes and focuses on new students Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern, and Terra – each enrolled to "level up their powers under the supervision of Principal Martian Manhunter, in the hopes of one day graduating and becoming the next generation of Earth's defenders." Matt Beans is executive producing, with Michael Chang serving as a supervising producer.

"Starfire": The animated series will tell the origin story of the title character, following her adventures after she uses "an ancient spaceship" she discovers on her home planet of Tamaran to escape her planet and explore the stars. Joining her on her new journey are "space biker Crush, plant-loving Fern, and the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld." Together, the group will "uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe, save Space Dolphins, surf technicolor nebulas, and boldly soar into the unknown." Josie Campbell is executive producing, while Brianne Drouhard is a co-executive producer.

