My Adventures with Superman S02 Finale Preview: Brainiac For The Win?

Brainiac is NOT in a good mood in this look at what's ahead with tonight's second season finale of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman.

Well, it looks like Brainiac is pretty pi**ed off – probably not a good thing heading into the second season finale of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman. With Superman and Kara getting their collective butts handed to them thanks to Amanda Waller and her crew's Metallos getting easily hacked by our big bad, things are not looking too good for Metropolis – or the world – in a new mini-teaser that was released earlier today for "My Adventures with Supergirl."

Here's a look at the teaser for "My Adventures with Supergirl" that was released earlier today, followed by an overview of the second season and a look back at last week's episode – "Pierce the Heavens, Superman!":

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

