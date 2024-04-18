Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, my adventures with superman, preview, season 2, superman

My Adventures with Superman S02 Key Art Teases [SPOILER] Is Coming

Season 2 key art for Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman makes it pretty clear who Clark is facing off against when the series returns.

With a move we're assuming was meant to honor the anniversary of The Man of Steel's first appearance in Action Comics #1, Adult Swim dropped a sneak preview of what's to come with the second season of Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman? In the brief clip (above), Jor-El (Jason Marnocha) revealed to Clark (Quaid) that "there is another like you." Uh-oh. Considering how the first season ended, we were thinking Zod – though Supergirl would be pretty awesome on so many levels. Now – thanks to the key art that was released on the back of DC Comics' FCBD books – we're getting a much clearer picture of what the big theme for the second season is going to be: "Krypton Is Coming."

"So, it's not announced yet. And there's nothing I can say until it's announced. So, I was gonna say the season premiere is coming out. Stay tuned for Season 2. We got the wonderful task of being able to make them both around the same time, and I'm very excited for this. There's so much stuff in Season 2 that I think is gonna blow people's minds. So yeah, just stay tuned, keep watching," co-producer & writer Josephine Campbell shared while checking in with Superman Homepage some time back, confirming that it also consists of 10 episodes. And though the show's future is still a question mark beyond Season 2, Campbell urges fans to rewatch and get the word out about My Adventures with Superman because they're just getting started. "We have so many plans. We've got lots. We've got seasons upon seasons figured out. [Storyboard artist Brendan Clogher]'s got a whole board in his house that's got all these ideas, so we could keep going," Campbell added.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

