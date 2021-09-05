My Hero Academia S05E22 Review: Twice Prevails in "Sad Man's Parade"

This week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Sad Man's Parade", showed us Twice's journey to overcoming his trauma. The episode picks up where last week's left off: The League of Villains being warmly welcomed by the Meta Liberation Army. Just by numbers, the Liberation Army surpasses the League by thousands and they are supposed to keep them distracted for over an hour before Gigantomachia shows up. However, just as our heroes in training have done this season: the villains seem to also be on a journey of self-discovery that also finds them reaching plus ultra levels as well.

Last we saw them Toga and Twice were being overpowered by the enemy. We quickly realized the men holding them down are all Twice. The enemy had turned the remaining Twice out there into puppets. As they are about to get turned into puppets themselves, we get snippets of Twice's past and what drove him to become this way. He reminded me so much of Rorschach in Watchmen. As he experiences excruciating pain we see something in his break and all of the sudden realize he is the real self. As he comes to this realization he releases his attack: the Sad Man's parade and right away there are thousands of him coming to the rescue of the rest of the League.

As Twice comes to Shigaraki's rescue he also manages to infiltrate the tower where Re-Destro is keeping the Broker hostage. He manages to save him as Shigaraki gets to it and brings it down with Decay. This episode definitely brought more layers of The League out for us to mull over. And while I hate it, I am definitely rooting for them over the Meta Liberation Army. Though they are all dirt-bags. I am liking the action and, even though I am against loving villains, I am definitely here for getting to know their pasts. I am curious what we are about to find out about Shigaraki in the next episode. It seems we are about to see what he had forgotten about all these years. Faster than Batman would on Catwoman, things are definitely about to go down on My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 22 "Sad Man's Parade" Review by Alejandra Bodden 7.5 / 10