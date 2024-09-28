Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, my hero academia

My Hero Academia S07E18 "It's a Small World" Review: Heart-Crushing

REVIEW: Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18: "It's a Small World" was an excellent and brutally emotional chapter.

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18: "It's a Small World" was another fantastic chapter in the ongoing saga so far. The story just keeps getting better and better with every single episode. The episode starts where things left off previously: Ochaco is looking for Toga, who is having a breakdown because she cannot transform into her friends even though she likes them. So what exactly is keeping her from transforming into them the way she can into Twice or Gravity? It is kinda sad to see her isolated and in tears in the midst of all the uncontrollable chaos going on. One would assume she would be gleefully dancing along. It does not take long for Ochaco to find her, though.

Then, everything just becomes a whirlwind. Everyone trying to keep All For One from fleeing to Shigaraki. Tokoyami, aided by Hawks and all the Heroes in the vicinity, keeps going bananas on AFO. But the attempts are futile, and everyone is blown back by AFO, who now looks way younger and putting up quite a fight against everyone. However another player joins the battlefield, one we have been creating all along: Gigantomachia. And no other than Shinso and Kirishima riding along while Shinso tries controlling him.

We cut back to the road that leads to Gigantomachia waking up, and then we are transported. We see Mina is giving her all; remember how much he friends and teachers have gone through at the hands of AFO. However, the Villains manage to play the recording and wake up Gigantomachia. In the process, Shinso nearly gets gobbled up by the same monster who had Bakugo in the first season. However, Mina comes to the rescue to help Kirishima get Shinso out and also saves Mt. Lady in the process of getting decimated by Gigantomachia and faints. I always liked the relationship between Mina and Kirishima and it was so sweet to hear him call her his hero. Cue to onion chopping.

Shinso and Kirishima immediately head over to the field where AFO is, and it turns out Gigantomachia joined the Heroes in fighting against him – but not for the reasons we would expect. Gigantomachia starts ranting at his Master about how AFO left him behind once again and continues attacking him as more reports make their way to the battlefield to show what really is going on. AFO has no time for this and goes all out, blowing everyone away everyone who is present.

It was pretty intense and terrifying to see how AFO was the only one standing, holding Hawks by his throat and stealing his power. I'm not going to lie; I did scream a little in surprise when Hawks' baby chicken wings disappeared. AFO thinks about stealing Tokoyami's Quirk as well but then heads away in disgust when Mineta starts begging him to leave his friend. I am never prepared to see what's coming, no matter how many times I read it. I love how the show has escalated in intensity and changed along with it.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18 "It's a Small World" Review Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10

