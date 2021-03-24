My Hero Academia Season 5 Hits Funimation, Crunchyroll This Month

The fifth season of anime My Hero Academia (adapted from the original manga Boku no Hiro Akademia) is being simulcast on Funimation, coinciding with the release of the anime series in Japan. Though Funimation does have SimulDub, which is their own in-house dubbing released episode by episode as the show currently airs, there's no timeline on when the English dub for My Hero Academia will be completed and ready for release.

As for story content during the fifth season of My Hero Academia, the students of class 1-A in U.A. High School's hero program will team up with the students in class 1-B to train together in the "joint training arc" from the manga. The first episode, however, (episode 0) will be an original story to the anime and not furthering the main season's plot. There are also said to be details about the third My Hero Academia movie released during the time the first episode premieres.

Class 1-A with the heroes we all know and love like Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, Uraraka, Iida, and Tsu matched up against the heroes from class 1-B, which includes Kendo, Monoma, Kodai, and of course the most adorable mushroom hero, Komori. We haven't seen a lot of these characters in action since season three's attack on the training camp, well, unless you count their season 4 performance of "Romeo, Juliet, and & the Prisoner of Azkaban: the Return of the Kings" at the school festival arc. Though, that's more like in-action as opposed to the action-packed villain fights. Regardless of how action-packed their past portrayal was, this season 5 of My Hero Academia is sure to be filled with fights, heroes, quirks, and of course, one for all! My Hero Academia Season 5 premieres weekly starting March 27 on Funimation, as part of their Spring 2021 season anime lineup.