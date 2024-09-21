Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, my hero academia

My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 17 "Hopes" Dials Up The Action: Review

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17: "Hopes" was a fantastic episode that dialed up the action in some very serious ways.

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17: "Hopes" was a fantastic episode. The only thing I was able to utter throughout was "OH WOW," along with some "No ways" or "Oh craps." There was a little bit of everything, and the writing has been amazing, as has the animation itself. I love seeing how the threads keep coming together, tying everything that has happened up to this point.

The episode starts where things left off previously: Gentile Criminal, La Brava, and Lady Nagant fight for another chance, thanks to the hope Deku gave them when they met him. We see how Lady Nagant left the hospital and how Rock Lock stands up for her, knowing the root of her change of heart. He gives her battlefield stats to keep updated. It was great to see her stay afloat to ensure Shigaraki could be held back. Thankfully, she offs his two hands before he can cause any destruction, and Deku acts fast, taking Shigaraki far away from everyone else in that setting to avoid anyone else getting hurt. Aw, I am not going to lie; I loved seeing her again and working with the Heroes.

However, what seems to be delaying Shigaraki is the fact that there is a revolution going on inside of him. Shigaraki is trying to take over All For One's control. He acknowledges that he was aware of AFO's attempts to groom his anger and hatred only to be used by him. Shigaraki also confesses he has kept his own core hidden away deep inside, and finally, he is able to break free, releasing the real Shigaraki to the front burner. This is when Deku skedaddles with him.

Gentle sees the lightning left behind and immediately realizes it is Deku. Inside, even though he knows no one is watching or knows it is him, he still hopes Deku would know it was Gentle who came to help. He soon realizes the UA Business class has taken it upon themselves to help in whatever way they can: to record history and show the world what really transpired. It is nice to see how every aspect of UA has come together to make things happen. Even though I am not an Endeavor fan, they are right in the sense that everything that transpired fell on the Heroes while no one really knew what truly transpired. Now, they can share the footage of what heroes really go through.

This further inspires Gentle and La Brava to hack into their phones to make the footage go live. Right when his power is about to reach its limit, La Brava manages to get the floaters working again, and UA is back up and running. The fight can continue. And it is continuing. We see Kurogiri has also lost his mind, and half of his face resembles Shirakumo. As things are falling apart, Aizawa and Present Mic fall off the ledge, and within a bit, Kurogiri is at the bottom, warping them away before they get hurt. It needs to be confirmed yet, but we all felt that little heartwarming sensation. Their friend is still somewhere in there, confused. I really hope he gets some comeback or closure.

We then jump to Hawks fighting AFO, who keeps trying to run to Shigaraki and is about to get hit, but thankfully, the student of Shiketsu High comes in clutch, saving some time and rerouting some Twice while helping reduce those Dabi flames. Though the one that truly stood up was Tokoyami, he seemed to make AFO a bit scared, actually. I love the shot of him and his shadow, and I also loved seeing how all the students there stood up against AFO, showing their courage far outweighs their fear. It was a great scene, and I cannot wait to see how they continue to fight back. That said, I am terrified at the preview of Gigantomachia's awakening and what its ramifications could be. I am also curious about what is happening with Toga in that she is unable to properly transform into Twice or other members of the League and seems to be losing it.

