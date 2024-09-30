Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, my hero academia

My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 19: "I Am Here" Review: Hope Takes a Hit

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19, "I Am Here," was a heartbreaking episode that did not give our heroes much hope.

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19, "I Am Here," was a wonderful and heartbreaking episode that left us tearing up way more times than we were expecting. Things are not looking too good for our heroes. It is time to put an end to Dabi once and for all, who continues putting the refugees of UA in danger as the threat continues to grow. And… is All Might here?

With All For One heading quickly to Shigaraki, the odds seem to be stacked against the heroes – and stacking rapidly. Tsukauchi and the Counter Force realize that between this ABC Dabi, the situation is pretty dire since UA is in the line of fire. The way horror starts building up in this episode as things snowball out of proportion from within UA itself. As Iida and Shoto start making their way to their friend, All Might connects with them and urges them to head to where Dabi is since they could be the only ones who can actually help in this situation.

The pace starts moving slowly and fast at the same time as the pieces start falling into one another. From La Brava realizing there is something wrong inside UA to the Counter Force realizing Dabi is about to explode to UA getting evacuated, they did a fantastic job in raising the stakes and letting us feel the urgency as viewers. Even the animation changed along with it, it really felt like a completely different stylistic design on this episode. I am not quite sure how I feel about it quite yet. However, I loved the interaction between Iida and Shoto. I wonder how Stain now feels about Iida, seeing how much he has grown.

All Might gets ready to receive AFO and goes all transformers on us with his new equipment and his catchphrase: I am here! I cannot wait to see him go to town on AFO. The battle continues. At Gunga, however, the entire Todoroki family has gathered to put an end to Dabi as they all beg him to stop. Between the flashbacks and Dabi's realization that he finally had his family die on him. I was in tears. It was so heartbreaking. Thankfully, Shoto was able to get there at the right moment and used his powers to stop the explosion. It was sad, and the family's shared grief was palpable as they heard Dabi's last words and Endeavor's cries of regret for all the bad decisions along the way.

I am sure these images will definitely get to the rest of Japan as they watch the Heroes work so hard to stop Dabi, Shigaraki, and AFO… it has been so good to see how things have changed along the way, and yet people became so complacent blaming heroes for everything that went wrong not realizing their place on this. That said, while I may never forgive Endeavor, the way Toya's last minutes played out was so filled with sadness, but I am glad the whole family was there in the end, supporting one another.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19: "I Am Here" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8 / 10

