My Name: The Next K-Drama Action Noir to Watch This October

My Name, one of the major K-Dramas of this fall, is coming to Netflix on October 15th. Han Soo-Hee plays a woman who joins a drug gang to find answers for her father's murder and is sent by the boss to join the police as his mole.

Ahn Bo Hyun plays the cop who becomes her partner and love interest (because this is a K-Drama). Of course, she has to have a love interest that creates the maximum amount of conflict for her.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for My Name a few days ago, which you can check out below:

As K-Drama and K-Pop website Soompi summed up the twisty plot of My Name: Yoon Ji Woo, a member of the organized crime ring, goes undercover as a police officer and with revenge in her heart. Helping Yoon Ji Woo go undercover is her boss Choi Moo Jin, whose true motives are hidden. Jeon Pil Do, a police detective in the Drug Investigation Unit and a stickler for rules, becomes her partner when she joins the police. Cha Gi Ho, the team leader of the Drug Investigation Unit, has vowed to take down Choi Moo Jin before he retires. TUDUM also premiered a clip from the series:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLuyoENoMa4

The plot is obviously influenced by Infernal Affairs (the original Hong Kong version) with a bunch of other Hong Kong and Korean crime dramas you'll probably recognize. Of course, there's a big fight in a corridor! That's how you know it's a Netflix show! The log corridor fight fad actually began with the movie Oldboy, then Netflix's version of Daredevil picked it up and it's been a hallway fight fad ever since. My Name is a noir thriller with action, and being K-Drama, it's always going to be extra in every department.

My Name starts streaming on Netflix on October 15th.