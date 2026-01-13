Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: my so called life

My So-Called Life Reboot, Reunion Would Be "Wonderful": Claire Danes

Claire Danes says she would be down for a My So-Called Life reboot or reunion, and has some ideas about what Angela has been up to.

Article Summary Claire Danes says she's open to a My So-Called Life reboot or reunion with the original cast and creators.

Danes imagines Angela Chase as happy, balanced, and helping others, possibly with kids in a rebooted series.

The 1990s series is praised for its honest, relatable depiction of teenage life and emotional depth.

Danes reflects on the show's lasting impact and how she appreciates it even more as a parent today.

Series creator Winnie Holzman and producers Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz's Claire Danes-starring ABC series My So-Called Life may have only run for one season in the mid-'90s, but its influence and impact continue to be felt by those who watched the series originally or discovered it over the years. With a cast that included Danes, Bess Armstrong, Wilson Cruz, A. J. Langer, Jared Leto, and more, the series has been recognized over the past 30 years as being one of the most open, honest, and "real" teen dramas to ever hit the small screen. Speaking with Variety over the weekend during the Golden Globes red-carpet preshow, Danes made it clear that she's up revisiting what Angela Chase it up to now. "I am really, really dear friends with so many people from the show, especially Winnie Holtzman, who wrote the show. So yes, that would be wonderful. I'd be very into some version," Danes shared. As for how Angela's been holding up since we last saw her? "She's doing great. I believe in that Angela. She's helping people. She's very balanced. I'm sure she has a few kids. I'm very pro-Angela," Danes responded, joking that the reboot could be titled "My Mid So-Called Life."

"I don't think I had ever read a more accurate account of the experience that I was having in that moment," shared Danes, who was 14 when she started with the series, during a 2024 interview honoring the show's 30th anniversary. "I was just so thrilled to have my internal life articulated for me. It's just an astonishing piece of writing … It was very intuitive. I didn't have to reach very far." Giving Holzman her flowers, Danes continued, "It is really a radical show. She created a genre of television that didn't exist before. Her work is so pleasure-inducing, but also very deep and daring in these surprising ways." As viewers and critics realized at the time, the show was offering a perspective that was missing from television. "I think it was just so surprising to really enter the world of a teenage girl who was so earnest and so curious and thoughtful and sensitive," Danes added.

With some time having passed since the series was first on the air, Danes appreciates the longevity and impact that it continues to have, and how she views My So-Called Life in a different way now that she's a parent. "I'm so grateful for its resilience, and that it can be shared from one generation to another," shared Danes. "It's a really rich and harrowing phase of life that we all go through. My eldest son is 11 and a half, and I'm just bracing myself. We're on the edge of it, and I'm a little anxious."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!