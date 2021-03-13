Mysterios, Street Profits Want Tag Title Shots After Smackdown Win

Former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and father/son team Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio each have their sights set on winning the tag team championships. The two teams joined up to take on Alpha Academy and current champions The Dirty Dogs on WWE Smackdown last night and emerged victorious. In an interview with WWE.com after the show published to YouTube, both teams made their intentions clear.

"Rey, Dominik, the Street Profits, it looked like you were a well-oiled machine out there," asked WWE Smackdown correspondent Alyse Ashton. "How did it feel teaming up together?"

"Incredible," replied Rey Mysterio. "And that's what you get when you mix dynamite with fire."

"It was like magic out there," added Dominik.

"You know, the beautiful thing about tonight is revenge," said the Street Profits' Montez Ford. "Revenge. Revenge making ends meet. Mysterios got revenge over Alpha Academy and we pinned the no-rematc-givin' WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Huhh. I think that kinda puts all of us in tag team title contention. What do you think, dogs? I don't know. I don't know."

"Look, we got their attention," added Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins. "That's all that matters. Maybe they figured they could keep hiding, keep running. But tonight, they couldn't run. They couldn't hide. We were here. The Mysterios and the Profits, they were better squad. Name a better squad."

Does that mean we could soon have another match set for WWE Fastlane? The card is currently sparse, with just three matches planned so far. Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will team up to take on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. And Apollo Crews will challenge Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. WWE Fastlane takes place on Sunday, March 31st, so WWE better hurry up and finish booking the card.