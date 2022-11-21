Mythic Quest Season 3 Ep. 4 Preview: Joe Manganiello Gets "Cyrano'd"

Don't think for one second that Apple TV+'s Rob McElhenney & Charlotte Nicdao-starring Mythic Quest is taking a break this week for the holidays. In fact, we have a sneak preview of what you can expect from this week's episode. In "The Two Joes," David (David Hornsby) finds himself stuck in traffic, meaning Jo (Jessie Ennis) has to meet with a famous actor for the film (Joe Manganiello). Meanwhile, Brad (Danny Pudi) introduces Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) to NFTs as a money-making effort. Seriously… is there any way these two storylines aren't going to go awkwardly wrong? And is it wrong we're keeping our fingers crossed because of how hysterical it's going to be?

Now here's a look at the next episode of Apple TV+'s third season of Mythic Quest, with "The Two Joes" set to hit the streaming service on Friday, November 25th:

What You Need to Know About Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest Season 3

With single episodes dropping weekly through January 6, 2023, here's a look at the official trailer, followed by an official overview of the season and a previously-released teaser for Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest:

In season three, as Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Nicdao) navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana (Imani Hakim) is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss, where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel (Ashly Burch) struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney & Charlie Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg & Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik & Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft.