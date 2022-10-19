Mythic Quest Season 3 Preview: David's Not Loving His New Hire

Heading into the 10-episode third season of Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz & Charlie Day's Mythic Quest, the Apple TV+ series (already set to return for a fourth season) finds Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) striking out on their own to begin work on a brand new game at GrimPop. Meanwhile, chaos ensues under David's (David Hornsby) leadership back at Mythic Quest… and that includes the newly-free Brad (Danny Pudi) rejoining the team. As a janitor. Needless to say, David isn't buying it… as you're about to see in the following scene.

Here's a look at a sneak preview of what's to come, followed by a rundown of what we know about Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest Season 3 so far:

What You Need to Know About Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest Season 3

After the third season premieres on Friday, November 11 (with the first two episodes), single episodes will drop weekly through January 6, 2023. Now with that in mind, here's a look at the official trailer, followed by an official overview of the season as well as a look back at two previously-released previews for Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest:

In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana (Imani Hakim) is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss, where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo (Jessie Ennis) returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel (Ashly Burch) struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney & Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg & Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik & Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft.