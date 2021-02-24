Once again, we have a round of "good news/bad news" heading into this week's episode of The CW's Nancy Drew. The good news is that the Aglaeca's curses are gone and Nancy (Kennedy McMann) was able to save George's (Leah Lewis) life. The bad news that we saw at the end of the last episode and will begin playing a major role in "The Riddle of the Broken Doll." See, it's the way Nancy saved George that's created a whole new and even greater threat to the "Drew Crew." Probably the best way to explain it without giving too much away? If you're a fan of Friday the 13th: The Series then you found yourself smiling and finding something oddly familiar. Now here's a look at preview images, the episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter.

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 6 "The Riddle of the Broken Doll": HERE WE GO AGAIN – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew learn that they have a new battle on their hands. Meanwhile, George's (Leah Lewis) strange behavior leaves Nick (Tunji Kasim) feeling unsettled. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes Nancy an offer she can't refuse. Alex Saxon, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Larry Teng directed the episode, written by Erika Harrison and Andrea Thornton Bolden.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.