Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 10 Preview: Nancy & Gil Bobbsey Team Up?

For Nancy (Kennedy McMann), there's nothing like a new case to keep things from getting boring and stale (at least until Tian Richards's Tom Swift enters the scene later this season and takes the "Drew-niverse" in all-new, sci-fi-fantastic directions). And that's exactly what viewers will find in this week's episode "The Spell of the Burning Bride"- and even better, Gil Bobbsey (Praneet Akilla) is around to lend a hand. Nothing to be worried about there, right? We're sure it goes as smoothly as possible, with no one having ulterior motives or anything like that. Of course, that would also mean that the episode would last about ten minutes so we're assuming there may just be some other things at play- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for Wednesday night's episode.

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 10 "The Spell of the Burning Bride": THERE'S A NEW GHOST IN TOWN – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) picks up a new investigating job involving the local florist and is pleasantly surprised when Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla) is able to offer some assistance. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) receives a cryptic text message. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Riley Smith also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Jesse Stern.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.