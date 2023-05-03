Nancy Drew Season 4 Key Art, Overview Sees Sins of the Past Returning Set to return for its fourth & final season on May 31st, here's an official key art poster for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew.

Nearly four months after learning that Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) & the "Drew Crew" would be kicking off their final season of mystery-solving beginning Wednesday, May 31st (with the series finale tentatively scheduled for August 23rd), we have a look at the key art for The CW series' final run (followed by a look back at the official season overview). And from the looks of the poster shared by CW18 Milwaukee, Nancy isn't going into these final episodes quietly. Not when there are still cases to be solved – and a town needing saving from its own past sins…

Nancy Drew Season 4: What You Need to Know About the Final Season

The CW's Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries—both earthbound and supernatural—in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of close-knit friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose desire for justice has brought her fighting spirit to the courtroom as an aspiring law school student, a path she must forge despite her disadvantaged background; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), whose broken engagement with George has left him single, back on the dating scene, and focused on becoming a rising star as a local businessman; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), who is eager to become the town's guardian of dangerous supernatural secrets, only to encounter a threatening new foe who's hellbent on leading a witch-hunt to undermine Bess's mission; and Nancy's star-crossed love Ace (Alex Saxon), who must confront the deathly curse keeping him and Nancy from acting on their feelings for each other.

Season four of Nancy Drew begins as Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that has been dug up and stolen—or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace, the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace—whose own heart may also be tempted by a new relationship. Nancy's exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy's efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them—and it could cost her everything and everyone she's ever loved.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").