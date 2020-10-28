Nancy Drew Spinoff "Tom Swift" Being Developed by The CW

The CW has an "Arrowverse" made up of DC Comics series such as The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and others, which makes sense because they already come from a comic book shared universe. Then you take a look at series such as Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries, and Riverdale, and first thought goes to how many potential spinoff possibilities there are just with those three series- and yet. So we were surprised to hear that The CW is developing a spinoff of its mystery-drama series Nancy Drew entitled Tom Swift.

Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. His missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

Inspired by the Stratemeyer Syndicate series of novels first introduced in 1910, the spinoff's lead character Swift is set to be introduced during a second season episode of Nancy Drew as a back-door pilot. The episode will see Swift crash into one of Nancy's investigations. She interprets the event as supernatural, while Swift believes it to be cosmically paranormal. Reportedly, a pilot script is already in development, with Nancy Drew bosses Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau co-creating the new series with Cameron Johnson of Fake Empire, which also produces the original show. CBS Studios is set to produce, with Nancy Drew executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage executive producing Tom Swift alongside Lis Rowinski, Johnson, Landau, and Hsu Taylor.