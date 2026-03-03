Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Returns Tonight! Our S02E09: "Fools Rush In" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's return episode of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins, Season 2 Ep. 9: "Fools Rush In."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins Season 2 returns tonight with Episode 9, "Fools Rush In," starring Austin Stowell.

Gibbs' Vegas elopement and a deadly movie theater bombing shake up the NCIS: Origins team.

Check out six sneak peeks and a behind-the-scenes look at the explosive new episode.

Preview what's next with an official look at Season 2 Episode 10, "Lean on Me," airing March 10th.

CBS is making sure you have everything you need before CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins returns tonight with S02E09: "Fools Rush In." Between fallout from a Vegas wedding, a movie theater bombing, and Franks' (Kyle Schmid) brother, Mason (Philip Winchester), as the wildcard in all of this, there's a whole lot in play tonight. Along with an official overview, we also have an image gallery, a cool behind-the-scenes extra, and now six sneak peeks at what's to come. In addition, we have an official overview and image gallery for March 10th's S02E10: "Lean on Me" – and that's all waiting for you below:

NCIS: Origins S02E09: "Fools Rush In" & S02E10: "Lean on Me" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 9: "Fools Rush In" – As the team discovers Gibbs' drunken Vegas elopement with Diane, the newlyweds contemplate their future. Also, the team investigates a fatal movie theater bombing with a connection to the Pruitt compound, where Franks' brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) is staying. Written by Margarita Matthews. Directed by Diana Valentine.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 10: "Lean on Me" – When a marine captain shows up at Camp Pendleton exhibiting symptoms of a fatal virus, NIS goes on lockdown, and Gibbs is forced to take charge. As panic spreads, the team races to determine whether it really is a deadly outbreak or something else entirely. Written by Gina Lucita Monreal. Directed by Patrick Cady.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

