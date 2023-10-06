Posted in: Amazon Studios, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: amazon, good omens, neil gaiman, netflix, prime video, The Sandman

Neil Gaiman Eyes Focusing on Writing After Sandman S02, Good Omens 3

In an interview with The Times, Neil Gaiman explains why he wants to focus solely on writing after The Sandman Season 2 & Good Omens 3.

Just so there's no confusion? Neil Gaiman has been a one-man machine when it comes to keeping the excitement going around Amazon's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring Prime Video series Good Omens, as well as Netflix, Allan Heinberg & David S. Goyer's Tom Sturridge-starring The Sandman. And with writing on the third season of the former getting underway and production on the second season of the latter expected to start back up not long after SAG-AFTRA has a new deal, he's got a few more years left in the television universe. But in an interview/profile from The Times, Gaiman makes it clear that he's looking forward to getting back to focusing solely on writing.

"I've realised how much I don't like showrunning. I love making stuff up. I love writing it down. I love people. I love being on set, and I love the casting and the scripting. I don't love HR. I don't love budgets. I don't love dealing with a new batch of execs who have their own issues about stuff. I don't love that place where art and commerce meet and crash into each other," Gaiman shared, offering some honest insight into where he sees his career moving over the next few years. Following the second season of The Sandman, Gaiman says he "would love to be in a place where I can write and make 'Good Omens 3.' And then I really like the idea of retiring. Going back to being a bloke who writes books, poems, and things."

The Sandman: Will Season 2 Redefine Netflix's Season Structure?

During an interview with Variety from back in January of this year, Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of UCAN scripted TV, was asked why the streamer seemed hesitant to call what's on the way a "season." While not directly addressing it, Friedlander had a very interesting response when asked about the rumblings that the season will actually be handled in "volumes" or in groupings that are more in line with how the storylines run in the comics.

"There are decisions that haven't been made, but we are considering batching approaches. Everything's on the table when it comes to 'Sandman.' It's an innovative show." So could that include "bonus episodes" as we had with "A Dream of a Thousand Cats/ Calliope"? "The Sandman always follows his own path. I do really believe that. The show, I think, was so popular because it was such a discovery and it was such an invention. That's what we're trying to honor as we continue to tell this story, and it shouldn't follow any path other than its own," Friedlander teased, not exactly pushing back on the theory. "And I genuinely believe that, and I want to help tell the story in that way with Neil and Allan and protect the storytelling so it's the best experience it can be. And so part of that is also just keeping it secret till we know more!"

