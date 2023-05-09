Conor McGregor & Netflix Team Up For New Documentary Series Netflix has dropped the trailer for its new four part documentary series on the life and comeback of "The Notorious" Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, the face of MMA in the United States, has a new documentary series coming out soon, McGregor Forever. The series will chart his return to MMA after his brutal injury in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Conor is 3-4 in his previous seven fights, not including a loss in his high-profile boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Nevertheless, he remains the biggest name in the sport and the biggest needle mover. Right after this series debuts May 17th on Netflix, he will coach the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. The two will square off in his big return fight later this year. That series starts May 30th. For now, though, the trailer for the Netflix series is below.

Conor McGregor, Love Him Or Hate Him, Will Make You Watch

"Conor McGregor's brutal strikes and trash-talking swagger made him the UFC's biggest draw. This rousing docuseries follows his dynamic career. McGregor Forever charts superstar MMA fighter Conor McGregor's epic journey back to the top of the UFC ladder. This 4-part documentary series is an all-access look at this controversial superstar, along with the deeper history of what brought him to this point."

It has been a long time since Conor became the champ champ way back in 2016, becoming the first person to hold titles in two weight classes at the same time in UFC history. He didn't even defend either belt. It doesn't matter, though; he transcended the sport and the UFC ages ago. He is a mega-star, and you can be sure people will tune in to this in droves, even with how problematic he has become.

McGregor Forever, a four-part documentary series, drops on Netflix on May 17th.