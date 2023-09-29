Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: , , , ,

Netflix Final DVD Mailing Marks End of Pop Culture Era After 25 Years

After 25 years, Netflix has mailed out its final DVDs - marking the end of the red envelope and the end of a pop culture era.

Long before streaming entered the scene and changed the pop culture landscape forever, the gateway to your favorite films & television series was the DVD. For the most part, the way you got those DVDs was to head out to either a Blockbuster or your local DVD store (RIP York Ave. DVD in NYC) to rent them – assuming they were in. Unless you wanted to own a film or television series – but wow were the prices to own insane back then. And then, in 1998, Netflix changed to game in a very big way when they mailed out their very first DVD to a subscriber to the new service. And for the next 25 years, that red envelope waiting in the mailbox was like a special surprise at the end of what might've been a pretty rough day. But in the age of cutting cords and streaming, the DVD has gone the way of vinyl and the "cassingle" – and today marks the day that Netflix mails out its final DVDs. RIP physical media, long live streaming…?

Netflix
Image: Netflix

As far as moments that impact the pop culture landscape go, this is definitely one of those bittersweet ones. With one last mailing going out, here's a look back to a time when Netflix arrived in your mailbox:

Along with that video trip down memory lane, the streaming service also shared a timeline of some of its biggest DVD milestones over the past quarter century (with that opening factoid about Beetlejuice still blowing our minds – and Shrek was the only time Netflix went away from a red envelope?)

Netflix
Image: Netflix

And here's a look at the marquee that was put up on Sunset Boulevard to mark the historic gate in pop culture history – composed of actual DVDs and Netflix red envelopes:

