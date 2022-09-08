New Amsterdam Star Ryan Eggold Talks Freema Agyeman Departure

Earlier this summer, fans of NBC's New Amsterdam learned that Freema Agyeman's (Doctor Who) Dr. Helen Sharpe wouldn't be returning for the show's fifth & final season when it returns on September 20th. Speaking with TVLine, Agyeman's co-star Ryan Eggold (Dr. Max Goodwin) shared his thoughts on one of the medical drama's foundational characters leaving the series. In the video, Eggold reveals that he learned about Agyeman's leaving near the end of the fourth season, news that caused a reaction that he describes as being "many things, many mixed up things, but first and foremost, so much love for Freema and wanting Freema to do what's best for her, always." Eggold continued, "[I'm] sad to not play those scenes with her because they're always so fun and engaging, and the romantic arc that we've had for these seasons now has been so dynamic and shifting and fluid." As for any reasons for his co-star's departure, Eggold joked, "Well, I had been drinking a lot on set, and to be honest, she got tired of it, and I really don't blame her. I was falling all over the set. It was embarrassing."

Series creator and executive producer David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton had this to say about the news of Agyeman not returning back when it was first announced: "We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story. As we head into the fifth and final season we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them." Now here's a look at the Instagram post from earlier this summer, followed by the text of what Agyeman had to share:

Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons – those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic – it's over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam! "Every ending is a new beginning." {Marianne Williamson}