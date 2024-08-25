Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, Chris Jericho, Hook, recaps, taz, wrestling

New FTW Champ HOOK Chokes Out Jericho, Taz Joins in at AEW All In

The Chadster reports on HOOK's FTW title win over Chris Jericho at AEW All In London, featuring Taz's interference. Tony Khan's booking strikes again! 😤🏆

Welcome to The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is sorry to report that HOOK has just defeated Chris Jericho to win the FTW Championship, with some help from his dad Taz. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 This is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to ruin The Chadster's Sunday by putting on this overhyped show that's clearly meant to upstage WWE's superior Bash in Berlin PLE next weekend. 🙄 The Chadster has been chugging White Claws all day to dull the pain of watching this travesty. 🍺🍺🍺

The match between HOOK and Chris Jericho was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡 It started with Jericho's cronies from the Jericho Appreciation Society getting involved, which is just typical AEW chaos. 🤦‍♂️ HOOK managed to fight them off with suplexes and even used a cricket bat, because apparently AEW thinks weapons make wrestling better. 🙄

The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes when HOOK started throwing cricket balls at Jericho. 😲 Is this wrestling or a sports entertainment cricket match? Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤬 And don't even get The Chadster started on the table spot with the barbed wire board. That's just unnecessary and dangerous, unlike WWE's carefully choreographed and safe performances. 👎

But the worst part came at the end. 😠 Just when it looked like Jericho might retain his title, HOOK locked in his Redrum submission hold. 🔒 And then, out of nowhere, Taz left the commentary table and put the Tazmission on Bryan Keith at ringside. 😱 This distraction allowed HOOK to make Jericho tap out and win the FTW Championship. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

The Chadster can't help but feel that this entire match was booked specifically to cheese him off. 😡 Tony Khan must have known that seeing Taz use the Tazmission would upset The Chadster, given that WWE owns the ECW trademark and should have exclusive rights to all ECW-related moves. It's like Tony Khan is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🔪

This match is a perfect example of why WWE is superior to AEW in every way. 💯 In WWE, titles are won through carefully crafted storylines and clean finishes, not through chaos and outside interference. WWE respects the wrestling business and its history, while AEW seems intent on tearing it all down. The Chadster can only imagine how much better this match would have been if it had been booked by the genius mind of Triple H. 🧠

After the match, The Chadster was so outraged that he chugged several more White Claws and ran outside in a fit of anger. 🏃‍♂️💨 The Chadster spotted a stray dog near his garbage cans and, in a moment of ECW-inspired madness, attempted to put the Tazmission on the unsuspecting canine. 🐕

What followed was a hardcore, ECW-style match between The Chadster and the dog that The Chadster regretfully lost. 😵 The dog hit The Chadster with a devastating garbage can lid shot (okay, it knocked over the can and the lid hit The Chadster's foot 🗑️), followed by a top rope dive off the fence (it jumped over The Chadster while he was bent over in pain 🐕‍🦺). The match ended when the dog pinned The Chadster by sitting on his chest and licking his face for a three count. 😩

The Chadster blames Tony Khan for this entire debacle. 😠 If Tony hadn't booked such a cheesed-off inducing match, The Chadster wouldn't have been driven to engage in backyard wrestling with a stray animal. Tony Khan owes The Chadster a new pair of cargo shorts and several cans of White Claw to replace the ones spilled during this impromptu match. 💸

Stay tuned for more of The Chadster's completely unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London. 📺 The Chadster will continue to expose Tony Khan's blatant attempts to ruin wrestling and The Chadster's life, one match at a time. 😤🎙️

