New WWE YouTube Show, Virtual Roundtable, to Have All-Scot Debut

WWE has announced the launch of a new YouTube show, Virtual Roundtable, that will have many wrestling fans asking: there are multiple Scottish champions? Yes, it's true, while no one was paying attention, Scots have virtually taken over the wrestling company, between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, NXT Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. Is this the first step in a plan for Scottish independence? We can only assume so. In any case, shock aside, the first episode of the new show will feature those five superstars in a roundtable conversation hosted by Andy Shephard. The official announcement is below:

Five Scottish Superstars currently hold more than 20 percent of the championship gold in WWE, and tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST on WWE's YouTube channel, they'll assemble for the first-ever WWE Virtual Roundtable. NXT UK's Andy Shepherd sits down with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang of Gallus to discuss what it means to represent Scotland in both WWE and NXT UK, their personal and often entwined journeys to championship glory and what their concurrent reigns could mean for the future of Scotland and the United Kingdom as a whole. Don't miss WWE Virtual Roundtable: Scottish Champions tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST, exclusively on WWE's YouTube channel.

Sure, the concept sounds like it will basically be a zoom conference call, but how else are you going to launch a brand new show during a pandemic? It's not like wrestling has been declared an essential business, and they can just… oh, wait. Anyway, we'll see if we can understand anyone through their accents tomorrow at 3 PM Eastern.